Hungarian company in partnership to develop world’s first hydrogen fuel cell-powered aircraft

Minister of Innovation and Technology Laszlo Palkovics examines the futuristic air taxi Skai closely
By Tamas Szilagyi in Budapest January 22, 2020

Hungary-based Genevation Aircraft unveiled its first hydrogen fuel cell powered aircraft developed jointly with US-based Alaka'i Technologies on January 22. 

The prototype was showcased in Jakabszallas, southern Hungary, home of Genevation Aviation’s production base. CEO Viktor Jakab said the company has used its expertise gained from the production of GENPRO, the world’s first carbon steel grade sport aeroplane, by sharing know-how in international R&D projects and partnering with international peers on deliveries. Alaka'i Technologies chose them as partners to develop the futuristic Skai in Hungary. 

The sleek Skai vehicle has six horizontal rotors and a range of 300 miles. The hydrogen-powered flying vehicle was first presented in May in Los Angeles. CEO Steve Hanvey then said the company foresees producing more than 10,000 vehicles a year. When asked about the price, he said it approaches that of a luxury car. The vehicle could be used for passenger transport, the delivery of emergency medical transport or for cargo delivery, depending on the configurations.

"Hungarian creativity is outstanding internationally and Valor Hungariaea's goal is to use it to create as many high value-added and innovative products as possible in Hungary," said Istvan Lepsenyi, former state-secretary of the Innovation and Technology Ministry and head of Valor Hungariaea, at the ceremony. The state-owned company was set up to foster innovative Hungarian ideas.

Minister of Innovation and Technology Laszlo Palkovics said the test track for self-driving vehicles in Zalaegerszeg, southwest Hungary, is perfectly suited for testing such vehicles. The first phase of the HUF45bn test track, ZalaZone, was inaugurated in May and the second phase will be built by 2020. The site also features a 5G mobile communication platform. The Hungarian government wants local companies to catch up with the foreign high-tech companies, Palkovics said. 

Genevation Aircraft, founded in 2010, realised HUF184mn (€549,000) in revenue in 2018, up from HUF85mn in 2017 and HUF32mn in 2016. It returned to the black in 2018 with HUF10mn in after-tax profit after incurring HUF27mn and HUF25mn loss in the previous two years. It is still a relatively small company with only 32 employees.

