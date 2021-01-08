Storming parliaments: New Europe's greatest hits
China remains Russia's biggest trade partner, trade volumes with Belarus, Ukraine down, with UK up
The Insider: Kremlin creating pro-Russia party in Belarus.
Belarus’ IT industry in meltdown
Russia, Kazakhstan pushing for oil production increases on the back of coronavirus vaccine-fuelled oil price optimism
STOLYPIN: Scope for limited progress under Biden, so long as the past remains the past
World Bank expects modest recovery for Europe and Central Asia in 2021
Ukraine's banking sector ends 2020 with best monthly profits in four years
COMMENT: The Manafort Pardon: a finger in the collective eyes of Ukrainians
OUTLOOK 2021 Latvia
FDI inflows to CEE down 58% in 1H20 but rebound expected
BALKAN BLOG: Women's political representation or real political power?
Recruitment in IT sector rebounds in Estonia
Romanian tech entrepreneurs expand into banking sector
Czech internet platform Seznam.cz to claim €345mn damages from Google
Czechs' satisfaction with EU membership back above 50%
Expansion of Czechia's Dukovany nuclear power plant postponed
Hungarian government remains silent after Capitol riots
Hungarian opposition parties sign symbolic agreement on future government
Poland’s retail sales sink less than expected in November despite lockdown
Poland picks location for its Izera e-car plant, says production delayed until 2024
Slovakia to invest €1.2bn in digitisation
Cisco buys Slovaka’s Sli.do
Economic sentiment in CEE falls in November as recovery momentum splutters
Vodafone Albania plans €100mn infrastructure investments after AbCom merger
OUTLOOK 2021 Albania
Arrera Automobili aims to launch Albania’s first supercar
Albanian PM announces mini cabinet reshuffle
Kyiv accuses Bosnian President Dodik of lying about icon gifted to Russian foreign minister
Bosnia’s real GDP contracts 6.3% y/y in 3Q20
OUTLOOK 2021 Bosnia & Herzegovina
Transparency International warns of high corruption risk in CEE defence sectors
Bulgarians face locked down Christmas and New Year as health minister calls for restrictions to be extended
Bulgaria uses veto to block North Macedonia's EU enlargement process
Bulgaria’s government approves COVID-19 vaccination plan
Zagreb Stock Exchange's Crobex10 index at highest level since March 5
OUTLOOK 2021 Croatia
At least seven dead in Croatia earthquake
OUTLOOK 2021 Kosovo
Kosovo becomes independent of Serbia’s power grid
World Bank revises projection for Moldova’s 2020 GDP decline to 7.2%
Moldova’s PM resigns to prepare the ground for early elections
Socialist lawmakers in Moldova scrap settlement on $1bn bank frauds
Vast tide of floating waste threatens Balkan hydropower plants
Montenegro’s tourist arrivals shrink 85.5% y/y in November
Montenegro closes troubled flag carrier, plans to set up new airline
Non-food retail sales in Romania nearly 10% above pre-crisis peak
Romania’s eMAG marketplace launches online financing
Romanian private pension funds return to robust growth
SAS buys UK-Serbian IT startup Boemska
Slovenia’s opposition to file no-confidence motion against Jansa government
Lower hydropower generation dragged down Slovenia’s electricity output down in November
Slovenia’s economic sentiment indicator inched up m/m in December
Turkey’s December manufacturing PMI retreats as virus second wave hits orders and supply chains
OUTLOOK 2021 Turkey
Armenia prepares to ban Turkish imports
Here’s Looking at EAEU: What a gas!
Erdogan in Baku calls on Armenia to push out PM and join regional cooperation group
EBRD backs “success story” TBC as it cuts stake in Georgia’s largest bank to 5%
Azerbaijan’s Aliyev calls on Armenia, Russia, Turkey and Iran to assist in creating Nakhchivan land corridor
TEHRAN BLOG: Who’s more credible? Johnson backing Trump’s Nobel chances or Iran applauding arrest warrant for US president?
Korea deploys destroyer as Iran seizes tanker and enters war of words with Israel
Fallout from execution of dissident journalist scuppers Iran-Europe business forum
OUTLOOK 2021 Kazakhstan
Karachaganak partners pay $1.3bn to settle oil and gas fields dispute with Kazakhstan
OUTLOOK 2021 Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyz lawmakers back controversial economic amnesty for individuals with illegally obtained financial assets
Mongolian coal exports to China paralysed as Beijing demands virus testing of truck drivers
Mongolia fears economic damage as country faces up to its first local transmissions of coronavirus
Mongolia in lockdown after suffering first local coronavirus transmissions
Mongolia’s wrestling culture: From the grasslands to the cage
China business briefing: Not happy with Kyrgyzstan
No surprises in Tajikistan as Rahmon retains presidency with 91% of vote
A Tajikistan poised on verge of economic calamity set for vote
Tajikistan revives on-off dispute with Iran
Turkmenistan: How the Grinch stole New Year
Turkmenistan: The dammed united
Turkmenistan: Everybody yurts, sometimes
COMMENT: Uzbekistan is being transformed, but where are the democratic reforms?
OUTLOOK 2021 Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan’s Makro positions itself for growth in a more competitive market
Download the pdf version
More...
Senior Fidesz politicians so far have not commented on Wednesday’s storming of the Capitol Hill by a pro-Donald Trump mob, but opposition leaders have pointed to similarities between the US president and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has also stoked violence in the past, and questioned whether he would ever agree to concede power peacefully.
Orban was the only EU premier in 2016 to come out in full support of Trump, which finally earned him a visit to the White House in May 2019. The Prime Minister endorsed the incumbent again in September, and in an interview, he expressed his optimism that Trump would be re-elected, saying he had "no plan B" should the Democratic candidate come out on top.
Bilateral ties flourished in the last four years after rocky relations during the Barack Obama administration. Former US ambassador David Cornstein recalled that at the end of their meeting in Washington Trump told Orban, "You know, it’s like we’re twins!".
In October, Orban’s Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto struck back at criticism by then-presidential nominee Joe Biden by repeating corruption allegations against Biden’s son in Ukraine. The government felt angered by his comments when Biden grouped Poland and Hungary with the authoritarian regime in Belarus.
During his regular Friday morning interview, Hungary's strongman did not speak about the events in Washington. After Biden's election win, Orban was amongst the last EU leaders to congratulate the 78-year-old politician. Even then, his comments were ambivalent. "Allow me to congratulate you on a successful presidential campaign. I wish you good health and continued success in performing your extremely responsible duties," Orban was quoted as saying by state news agency MTI.
Other Fidesz figures have refused to blame Trump for stoking the riots, merely expressing bland opposition to the ensuing violence. "Shocking pictures from Capitol Hill. Democracy should be safeguarded before, during, and after the elections all over the world", said Family Minister Katalain Novak, who is also the vice-president of Fidesz on Twitter.
Others gloated and recalled the violent protests tied to the Black Lives Matters (BLM). Fidesz European Parliament head Tamas Deutsch, who was nearly kicked out of the EPP last month for derogatory comments against top EPP officials, wrote on Facebook: "First Black Lives Matter, now Nothing Matters. United States of Anarchy".
Mouthpiece media of the government had covered the events live, as did many independent sites but with sketchy details, leaving out important elements of the story. The underlying tone was condemning the violence but without criticising Trump too much, as if they were trying to relieve him of his responsibility for fuelling the riots and questioning the elections results.
Another recurring trend in the comments was the comparison to the BLM movement, which has led to some twisted reasoning. Talking heads of government-funded think-tanks such as Levente Boros Bank showed a perfect example of that.
"I think everyone who has supported or even accepted BLM antifa violence is now on the side of all the protesting Americans seeking their justice", he wrote sarcastically.
Another influential background figure, head of the government-funded Basic Rights Institute, Istvan Kovacs, said he had a problem with the lack of police action during violent BLM protests.
"Where was the National Guard when the BLM-Antifa coalition besieged the Federal Court building in Portland on a daily basis?", he asked. He didn't stop to consider what would have been the police reaction if a black mob had attacked the Capitol instead.
By contrast, the Hungarian opposition condemned the siege of the Capitol and warned of a similar scenario unfolding should Fidesz lose the crucial elections due in 2022. The Hungarian opposition has gathered strength from the November US elections in the hope that the defeat of Donald Trump will weaken populists, including Orban.
Head of Hungary’s leading opposition party Ferenc Gyurcsany said Trump leaves an important legacy behind in enhancing understanding of what nationalist, narcissistic populism brings to people. In 2006 a leaked recording of the then Socialist PM triggered riots in Budapest, encouraged by Fidesz. The radical rightwing party, then in opposition, has never condemned the violence; instead, it exploited the opportunity and used it as a platform to bring down the government. This and the 2008 global economic crisis helped Orban seal his first supermajority in 2010, followed by two more.
"We witnessed what happens when someone uses his power to turn people against each other, demolish democratic institutions and disregard the rules, refusing to accept when they are defeated in a free and fair election," Liberal Momentum MEP Katalin Cseh wrote on social media.
Independent MP Akos Hadhazy wrote on social media that "when we try to get to know the near future of our country, we need to pay close attention to what is happening in Russia and Turkey." According to Hadházy, Orbán mainly copies Putin’s and Erdogan’s systems and methods, even if in a more restrained way, but "for a few years, however, he also had a role model in America", which he finds particularly unsettling in light of yesterday’s events.
According to centre-right Jobbik MEP Marton Gyongyosi, riots and the deaths of protesters are the results of the politics of Orban’s role model, Trump, who questioned whether the election was fair in advance and then refused to acknowledge his defeat. Comments by Hungarian government officials showed "interesting similarities" with the US.
MEP of Dialogue Javor Benedek said the silence by leading government figures means tacit support for questioning the election results and the ensuing attacks on democracy. He also warned of the same scenario unfolding in Hungary should Fidesz lose the 2022 elections. But he said the situation in Hungary is more worrying as the Orban government has removed the checks and balances of democratic institutions, which are no longer independent. We have no clear answers to the question, which side state run institutions would take if the government were unwilling to accept election results, he wrote.
Register
here to continue reading this article
and 5 more for free or purchase
12 months full website access including
the bne Magazine for just $250/year.
Register to read the bne monthly magazine for
free:
Already registered
Password could contain only
a-z0-9\+*?[^]$(){}=!<>|:-_ characters
and have 8-20 symbols length.
Please complete your registration by confirming your
email address.
A confirmation email has been sent to the email
address you provided.
Forgotten
password?
Email field
can't be empty.
No user with
this email address.
Access recovery request has expired, or you are using
the wrong recovery token. Please, try again.
Access recover request has expired.
Please, try again.
To continue viewing our content you need to complete
the registration process.
Please look for an email that was sent to
with the subject line
"Confirmation bne IntelliNews access". This email will have
instructions on how to complete registration
process. Please check in your "Junk" folder in
case this communication was misdirected in your
email system.
If you have any questions please contact us at sales@intellinews.com
Sorry, but you have used all your free articles fro
this month for bne IntelliNews. Subscribe
to continue reading for only $119 per year.
Your subscription includes:
For the meantime we are also offering a free
subscription to
bne's
digital weekly newspaper to subscribers to
the online package.
Click here for more subscription options,
including to the print version of our
flagship monthly magazine:
More subscription
options
Take a trial to our premium daily news
service aimed at professional investors that
covers the 30 countries of emerging
Europe:
Get
IntelliNews PRO
For any other enquiries about our
products or corporate discounts please
contact us at
sales@intellinews.com
If you no longer wish to receive
our emails,
unsubscribe here.
Magazine annual
electronic subscription
Magazine annual print
subscription
Website & Archive
annual subscription
Combined package: web
access & magazine print
annual subscription
Take a trial to our premium daily news service
aimed at professional investors that
covers the 30 countries of emerging Europe:
Get IntelliNews
PRO