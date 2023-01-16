Hungarian PMO unveils size of Russian assets frozen in Hungary after months of silence

Hungarian PMO unveils size of Russian assets frozen in Hungary after months of silence
Hungary's National Bank ordered the liquidation of Sberbank Hungary on March 2 (source: MNB) / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews January 16, 2023

Hungary has frozen Russian assets worth €870mn, the majority of which are owned by failed Sberbank, Minister of the Prime Minister's Office Gergely Gulyas said at a weekly press briefing last week, fielding a question, ending months of news blackout on the issue.

In December, leftist broadsheet Nepszava reported that the Orban government had informed the European Commission of the size of Russian assets frozen in Hungary at the end of November. Previous reports put the value of seized assets at just €3,000.

The Orban cabinet ordered a news blackout on the issue, Nepszava wrote in December, adding that all of its requests for information were turned down. In other member states, governments were much more open about disclosing related information, it added.

The composition of seized assets, (real estate, cash, or business assets) remains unknown, the daily noted.

Sberbank was put on the sanctions list in July 2022 after the EU introduced financial sanctions against Russia.

The Hungarian subsidiary of the Russian lender was wound up in March 2022, after its Austria-based parent failed amid international sanctions against Russia. The company had deposited HUF100bn (€252mn) in Austrian Sberbank Europe. The Austrian parent company went bankrupt on March 1. A few days later, the National Bank began the liquidation of the bank and the compensation of depositors.

Hungary’s insurance deposit fund OBA paid out close to HUF147bn to over 65,000 clients.

The credit portfolio of Serbank Hungary was taken over by MKB Bank, member of the Magyar Bankholding group, boosting its loan book by HUF330bn. The bank took over about 35,000 retail clients and 3,000 corporate clients.

Sberbank Magyarorszag had total assets of HUF511bn at the end of 2020, public records show.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Hungary could face renewed EC scrutiny over Paks nuclear plant expansion

bneGREEN: IEA five-point action plan could avoid a new European energy crisis this year

Gas, panic in 2023

News

15 Armenian conscripts die in fire at military barracks

Fire broke out after one of the officers at the unit used a large amount of petrol to start a fire in a woodstove heating the barracks.

Serbian NGO urges authorities to sanction paramilitary Wagner group's local activities

Growing concern over Russian paramilitary organisations activities in Serbia after it called for Serb volunteers to join its ranks and fight in Ukraine.

IEA expects an inflection in oil markets in 2023 when demand will exceed supply

The International Energy Agency reports that oil demand this year will grow by 1.9mn b/d, to a record 101.7mn b/d, and supply by 1mn b/d, to 101.1mn bpd in its first monthly report for 2023 released on January 18.

Hungary could face renewed EC scrutiny over Paks nuclear plant expansion

Brussels could take another look as prolonged delays forces Budapest to consider extending lifespan of existing reactors.

"Tyranny is outpacing democracy" – Zelenskiy warns allies to speed up military support at Davos Forum

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy again urged allies to send Ukraine tanks at the World Economic Forum in Davos on January 18.

15 Armenian conscripts die in fire at military barracks
7 hours ago
Serbian NGO urges authorities to sanction paramilitary Wagner group's local activities
13 hours ago
IEA expects an inflection in oil markets in 2023 when demand will exceed supply
13 hours ago
Hungary could face renewed EC scrutiny over Paks nuclear plant expansion
13 hours ago
"Tyranny is outpacing democracy" – Zelenskiy warns allies to speed up military support at Davos Forum
13 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Kyiv chides Berlin with a humorous tank promotional video
    6 days ago
  2. BUCHAREST BLOG: What the Andrew Tate case says about corruption in Romania
    6 days ago
  3. LONG READ: Putin has lost this winter gas battle, but another energy crisis is ahead
    7 days ago
  4. Russia claims to kill 600 Ukrainian soldiers in retaliation for Ukraine’s New Year’s Eve missile strike on Russian barracks
    10 days ago
  5. Sweden-based Kurdish group’s ‘execution’ video depicting Erdogan swinging from rope infuriates Ankara
    6 days ago
  1. Mortality rates from the Ukraine war are highest in Russia’s poorest regions
    14 days ago
  2. The copper shortage is getting real
    18 days ago
  3. Serbia reports massive cyberattack on interior ministry
    11 days ago
  4. Putin’s approval rating ends 2022 at 81%, boosted by support for the war in Ukraine
    17 days ago
  5. Kyiv chides Berlin with a humorous tank promotional video
    6 days ago

Reports

Dismiss