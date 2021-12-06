Hungary’s retail sales up 5.7% in October

Hungary’s retail sales up 5.7% in October
By bne IntelliNews December 6, 2021

Retail sales in Hungary rose 5.7% y/y according to both adjusted and raw data, down from 5.8% in the previous month, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on December 3. The figures were slightly over projections.

On a monthly basis, retail sales rose 0.3%, half the pace as in September. 

Hungary’s retail sales plunged after the breakout of the pandemic in the spring of 2020 and the rebound was less robust than expected against the backdrop of dynamic wage outflows. Since last summer the growth was moderate and consumption still remains below pre-crisis levels. Economists attributed the slump to higher spending in the service sector and rising saving propensity.

Retail sales and services are expected to lend support for Q4 GDP, while industry and construction continue to face supply constraints and a labour crunch, holding back their performance.

Adjusted food sales increased by 3.4% and non-food sales were up 6.3%. Vehicle fuel sales climbed 11.5%.

Online and mail-order sales increased by 11.9%.

In absolute terms, retail sales reached HUF1.28 trillion (€3.5bn) at current prices, which is the highest level this year. It also exceeds 2019 and 2020 December data.
Food sales accounted for 44% of the total, non-food sales for 38%, and vehicle fuel sales 18%.

In the first nine months, retail sales rose 3.1% y/y, according to both unadjusted and adjusted data. Adjusted food sales were up 2.1%, non-food sales rose 4.4% and vehicle fuel sales increased by 4.2%.

Fresh data shows that households are still spending on services, rather than goods, which is why retail sales still haven't fully recovered to pre-crisis levels, according to Erste Bank.

Retail sales are expected to accelerate to double-digit growth in 2022 from 3.4% this year, spurred by massive transfers such as the tax rebate for families, the 13th-month pension and the planned six-month bonus for police officers and the increase in the minimum wage, Takarekbank said.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Service sector and public spending save Hungary’s Q3 GDP

4iG buys Digi's Hungarian telco assets for €625mn

NEMETHY: The economic vulnerability of Central European economies

Data

Russia's services PMI falls for second month due to impact of coronavirus

The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit Russia Services Business Activity Index fell further in November to 47.1, down from 48.8 in October and the second consecutive monthly fall as the post-COVID bounce-back peters out.

Romania’s industrial prices surge by 26.8% y/y in October

High energy costs were behind rise in industrial prices, which in turn are pushing up consumer prices.

Service sector and public spending save Hungary’s Q3 GDP

Hungary’s Q3 GDP grew 0.7% on a quarterly basis and by 6.1% in annual terms, decelerating from 2.7% and 17.8% in Q2.

Kazakh manufacturing PMI shows return to contraction in November

Strain felt from headwinds including material shortages, lack of labour and price pressures.

Poland’s PMI climbs to highest point since August

Poland's Purchasing Managers' Index grew 0.6 points to 54.4 in November

Russia's services PMI falls for second month due to impact of coronavirus
3 days ago
Romania’s industrial prices surge by 26.8% y/y in October
3 days ago
Service sector and public spending save Hungary’s Q3 GDP
4 days ago
Kazakh manufacturing PMI shows return to contraction in November
4 days ago
Poland’s PMI climbs to highest point since August
4 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. More details emerge of alleged coup plot in Ukraine
    7 days ago
  2. Ready for war at any time in southern Armenia
    9 days ago
  3. Serbian president accuses Rio Tinto’s rivals of being behind anti-mining protests
    2 days ago
  4. MOSCOW BLOG: Is Russia’s build-up of troops on Ukraine’s border a new Cuban Missile crisis?
    7 days ago
  5. DON: Blunting the Javelin? – The prospects for Nato participation in a Ukraine-Russia war
    2 days ago
  1. LONG READ: Russia looks poised to invade Ukraine, but what would an invasion actually look like?
    11 days ago
  2. STOLYPIN: The West’s response to Lukashenko’s migrant gambit might seal Belarus’ fate
    20 days ago
  3. Rare 'rat king' found in Estonia
    1 month ago
  4. Tehran City Council renames streets in dig at Azerbaijan
    11 days ago
  5. COMMENT: Talk of war increases long-standing tensions between Russia, Ukraine, Belarus and Nato
    19 days ago

Reports

Dismiss