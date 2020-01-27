IIF Green Weekly Insight: The Roaring Twenties

As environmental concerns dominate Davos—including urgent warnings from Al Gore and Greta Thunberg, the World Economic Forum’s latest global risk rankings highlight stark generational divergences in perspective.

Short-term risks in particular are perceived differently, with young professionals more emphatic on the need for ESG integration and rapid change in global production, investment and trade. However, survey participants across all generations agree that the top five most likely long-term risks for the global economy are all environment and climate-related—yet another indication that the next ten years will indeed be the “decade of sustainability.”

Addressing these risks and transitioning to a low-carbon economy will require a robust toolkit, including collaboration on methodologies to understand and price climate risk—and access to better environmental, social and governance (ESG) data. Towards that end, we are delighted to note that the IIF has joined the Sustainable Data Alliance as a founding member in Davos; we will also be continuing our series of workshops on climate risk analysis and measurement in the US, Europe and Asia this year.

Nuclear energy in the era of climate change

Global demand for electricity is projected to surge over 20% this decade as the world’s population grows, urbanization rates continue to climb, and consumer preferences pivot towards lower-emissions technologies such as electric vehicles.

Emerging markets, notably China and India, will account for over 85% of this rising demand. But this trend also highlights a major climate risk: at present, electricity generation is responsible for over 40% of global carbon emissions, reflecting heavy reliance on fossil fuels in power generation.

With coal and natural gas making up over 60% of the global power mix (Chart 1), transitioning towards renewable energy is crucial to mitigating global warming. However, reductions in carbon intensity (i.e., emissions per unit of energy consumed) have been slow in recent years.

This in part reflects the secular decline in the share of nuclear energy in electricity production, from a peak of 18% in mid-1990s to around 10% at present. Although nuclear power capacity is increasing steadily in some countries, the number of operable nuclear reactors globally has remained broadly stable since the mid-1980s. While nuclear power has prevented more than 30gtCO2 in emissions over the past two decades, concerns about safety and costs remain.

Nuclear accidents are rare but socioeconomic costs are extremely high, as are the costs of storing nuclear waste (some $6-$7.5bn/year in the US). Further, building a nuclear generator takes up to 15-20 years and can exceed 30 years (including planning)— highlighting the level of political commitment needed to transition to nuclear.

Indeed, the standoff over the role of nuclear power in the European Green Deal (EGD) highlights country-level divisions as the EU’s 2050 “net zero emissions” transition pathway takes shape (Chart 2).

France, Britain, and others have pushed for the EU’s sustainable finance taxonomy to include nuclear, despite opposition from Germany, Austria, and Luxembourg.

The European Parliament has reached a compromise that may enable nuclear projects to attract taxonomy-compliant transition financing as long as they “do no significant harm” to environmental objectives.

The stakes are high, not least as the EGD proposes a power sector based “largely” on renewable sources to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. Over the past 30 years, the share of renewables in total energy supply in the EU-28 has risen slowly, from 5% to just 15%; while the renewables industry has grown rapidly, it has not outpaced the rise in overall energy consumption. This suggests that reliance on renewables alone may not be enough to reach net zero.