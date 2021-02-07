IMF appoints new mission chief for Bulgaria

The International Monetary Fund has appointed Jean-François Dauphin as European department mission chief for Bulgaria, it said in a statement on February 5.
He will replace Jaewoo Lee who was appointed as chief of the emerging economies unit of the IMF European Department.
Dauphin is also the mission chief for Hungary and has worked in countries in North and Sub-Saharan Africa, Central America and Eastern Europe, and has contributed to developing IMF policies.
Prior to the current post, Dauphin headed the Maghreb division of the IMF Middle East and Central Asia Department and mission chief for Algeria.
