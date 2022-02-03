Celebrities and politicians post videos to support folk-dancing Kosovan teacher

Celebrities and politicians post videos to support folk-dancing Kosovan teacher
By bne IntelliNews February 3, 2022

Celebrities, politicians and ordinary people from Kosovo have gone online to post videos of themselves folk dancing to support a local high school teacher who was criticised for posting a video on TikTok while dancing to Albanian folk songs. 

Fjolla Ujkani, an MP from Kosovo’s ruling Vetevendosje, called for biology teacher Lulzim Paci to be sacked over the video, which she described as “improper and degenerate acts”. 

This prompted Valon Canhasi, the founder of social media agency Hallakate, to video himself dancing to Albanian folk music at his office in solidarity with Paci on January 31, and he urged others to follow suit.

"I invite all of you to make a video dancing in your office or in your home," Canhasi wrote in Facebook post, announcing the launch of a folk-dance challenge.

As reported by Prishtina Insight, this has started a craze, with many people from both Kosovo and neighbouring Albania posting their own folk dance videos on social media with the hashtag #profachallenge. 

Among the videos shared by Canhasi is one of the staff in the American School of Kosova dancing.

"As derogatory comments circulate in the news and on social media, our community of teachers feels it is their responsibility to stand up to their colleague, who has been wrongly bullied in public for doing something that many of us want to do – dance," teachers said in the post.

Others include Kosovo singer Dafina Zeqiri and actress Adriana Matoshi, who is now a Vetevendosje MP.

Paci was invited to the studio of broadcaster Klan Kosova where he danced with staff members

In Albania, the leader of the opposition Socialist Movement for Integration (LSI), Monika Kryemadhi, who is the wife of President Ilir Meta, also posted a video of herself dancing.

Ujkani has since issued a public apology on Facebook, saying her "reaction was aimed at the protection and well-being of the students, and in any case the preservation and protection of the credibility of the school".

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Withdrawal of pandemic support could create ‘perfect storm’ for corporate distress

Albanian president says public debt at “very worrying” 84% of GDP

Cyberattacks shut down Albanian online media

Tech

Turkey’s Bitci to launch crypto exchange in Brazil

Company also aims to double its number of sports fan tokens by the end of the year.

Kazakhstan: Fintech revolution runs up against taxman’s demands

Central Asian nation is a regional leader in mobile banking. Could tax reforms derail this unusual success story?

Cyberattacks shut down Albanian online media

Media outlets say they wee targeted after they published a recording of Tirana mayor Erion Veliaj’s expletive-laden tirade against the Albanian Football Federation.

Croatian farm management software company AGRIVI opens office in US

Croatian company aims to strengthen its global position in farm management software.

Romania’s venture capital investments quadruple to €116mn in 2021

FintechOS’ €51mn Series B round accounted for a substantial share of the investments in 2021.

Turkey’s Bitci to launch crypto exchange in Brazil
4 days ago
Kazakhstan: Fintech revolution runs up against taxman’s demands
4 days ago
Cyberattacks shut down Albanian online media
7 days ago
Croatian farm management software company AGRIVI opens office in US
8 days ago
Romania’s venture capital investments quadruple to €116mn in 2021
9 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. RAGOZIN: Zelenskiy swimming in the shark infested waters of friends and foes
    10 days ago
  2. Rare 'rat king' found in Estonia
    3 months ago
  3. Russia left reeling after tangling with Irish fishermen
    6 days ago
  4. Ukraine – no war today, and probably none in future
    7 days ago
  5. Russia issues a eight-point list of demands
    1 month ago
  1. RAGOZIN: Zelenskiy swimming in the shark infested waters of friends and foes
    10 days ago
  2. Nazarbayev ousted from power, search for Kazakhstan’s vanished ‘Leader of the Nation’ centres on Switzerland, Russia and China
    30 days ago
  3. RAGOZIN: Alienating Russia and the western made Frankenstein monster
    27 days ago
  4. Polls show Russian public opinion united on Ukraine
    14 days ago
  5. Russia issues a eight-point list of demands
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss