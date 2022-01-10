Court dismisses case against Polish writer for calling President Duda a 'moron'

Court dismisses case against Polish writer for calling President Duda a 'moron'
The defeat of Donald Trump (left) came as an unwelcome development for Poland's leaders, including President Andrzej Duda.
By Wojciech Kosc in Warsaw January 10, 2022

A Warsaw court on January 10 discontinued proceedings in the case of Polish writer Jakub Zulczyk, who faced charges for calling President Andrzej Duda a “moron” in a critical Facebook post.

The court sided with Zulczyk’s defence that argued his post was a legitimate critique of the president and said that the writer’s words were of “negligible social harm”.

The case reignited the long-standing debate in Poland about limits of freedom of speech and the extent to which public figures are protected against criticism, however harsh. 

“The case was discontinued, I am innocent. I thank [my lawyer] for representing me and thank you all for supporting me,” Zulczyk told the media after the court’s decision.

The prosecution hinted at appealing against the discontinuation of the case but said it might do so only after receiving the court’s decision in writing.

Zulczyk faced charges for violating an article in the Polish criminal code that says “whoever insults the President of the Republic of Poland in public shall be subject to the penalty of the deprivation of liberty for up to three years”.

“The purpose of [calling Duda a moron] was not to draw attention to himself or to ridicule or humiliate Andrzej Duda, the man who serves as president, but to criticize his very unreasonable behaviour, which I maintain,” Żulczyk explained to the court during a hearing in August.

In his Facebook post written after the US presidential election in 2020, Zulczyk commented on a tweet by Duda in which the president congratulated Joe Biden on a “successful presidential campaign”, adding that Poland was awaiting “a nomination by the Electoral College”.

The tweet, merely acknowledging the success of Biden's campaign, was symptomatic of the Polish rightwing government’s attitude to then president-elect, whose defeat of Trump came as an unwelcome development. 

“I have never heard of a "nomination by the Electoral College" in the US election process. Biden won …  The president-elect in the US is ‘announced’ by news agencies, there is no central body or office that does it … Joe Biden is the 46th president of the United States. Andrzej Duda is a moron,” Zulczyk wrote. 

Zulczyk is a graduate of American studies.

Similar cases in the past resulted in offenders receiving the penalty of community service. One case involved a man who drew a penis on a Duda election poster. 

Another, earlier, case involved a man who created a computer game in which players shot at the image of Duda’s predecessor, Bronislaw Komorowski.

The "Duda is a moron" case was reportedly brought to the prosecution by a private citizen, not the president himself or his office.

Kazakhstan’s Tokayev slates ‘Nazarbayev’ oligarchs in populist attempt to turn page on country’s unrest

Announcing new ‘For the People’ fund, autocrat slams Kazakhstan’s financial system as dominated by large business groups "based on the principle 'everything for friends, and laws for everyone else'".

New faces but no break from the past expected from North Macedonia’s government in waiting

Opposition VMRO-DPMNE calls for snap election despite Dimitar Kovacevski's pledges to tackle energy crisis and solve dispute with Bulgaria to unblock EU accession process.

Sistema reported to be close to buying PPF's Russian Home Credit Bank

Sistema's Mobile TeleSystems mobile operator has been building up strong banking and fintech verticals after the incorporation of MTS Bank.

Russia reports poor harvest, Ukraine bumper crop in 2021

Droughts, death of winter crops and a shortage of migrant workers for seasonal field work hit Russia’s 2021 harvests, which was down to a three-year low, the Russian Ministry of Agriculture reports. Ukraine had one of its best harvests ever.

Dovish Romanian central bank raises interest rate by modest 25bp to 2.0%

The 25bp rate hike was smaller than analysts anticipated, and left Romania with the lowest refinancing rate among its peers.

