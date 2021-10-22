Kazakh industrial output up 2.7% in first nine months

Kazakhstan's industrial output moved up by 2.7% in annual terms in January-September, according to latest figures released by the country's State Statistics Committee. In September alone, industrial output grew by 4.7% over the same month in 2020.

The ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak coupled with low world oil prices substantially impacted Kazakhstan’s economic performance and industrial output in the nine-month period. Nevertheless, industrial output figures appear to be improving, however. The largest sector of the economy, oil production, registered a contraction. This was partly countered by a rise in ore mining. Oil output fell by 3.4% y/y in January-September to 62.4mn tonnes. Ore mining grew by 15% to 91.4mn tonnes.

Electricity generation rose by 7.7% to 83.9bn kWh, the figures showed.

Portland cement output registered a 18.3% y/y increase to 10mn tonnes in the period.

Petrol production rose 8.4% y/y to 3.5mn tonnes.

Flour output stood at 2.3mn tonnes, marking a 1.4% annual rise.