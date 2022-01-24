Komarek's lottery operator Allwyn Entertainment to enter NYSE

Komarek's lottery operator Allwyn Entertainment to enter NYSE
Sazka is Allwyn's Czech lottery brand.
By bne IntelliNews January 24, 2022

The multinational lottery operator Allwyn Entertainment, which belongs to the KKCG group of Czech billionaire Karel Komarek,  will become a publicly-listed company on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in partnership with NYSE- listed Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp (CRHC), the company announced in its press release. The value of the merged company will reach approximately $9.3bn. 

“Listing on the NYSE is the next chapter in Allwyn’s history and track record of shared success benefitting players, communities, governments and investors. We forecast the business delivering attractive revenue, profit and cash flow growth, creating attractive long-term value for investors,” Karel Komarek, Chairman of the Board of Allwyn and Founder of KKCG Investment Group, Allwyn’s majority owner, stated.

Allwyn, the new group-wide brand for SAZKA Entertainment, will be able to expand to more markets, while enhancing capital access to fund opportunities for accelerated growth after going public, said Komarek. 

“It is an opportune time for Allwyn to take this exciting step. Jurisdictions in Europe and North America should have higher expectations for the innovations their lotteries can deliver. With consumers expecting the option to experience and pay for entertainment online, Allwyn is building stronger, more individualised and more valuable relationships with our customers,” Robert Chvatal, Chief Executive Officer of Allwyn, said.

Cyrrus analyst Tomas Pfeiler said the proposed value of the partnership is reasonable and does not deviate significantly from the industry norm. They generate decent profits, and therefore, should not be significantly affected by the current wave of stock market sell-offs, which mainly affects young technology companies. 

Allwyn's current shareholders are expected to hold approximately 83% of the combined company following the merger. No new shareholder should own more than 5 percent of the business immediately after the transaction.

The transaction has already been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both Allwyn and CRHC, but is still subject to confirmation by CRHC shareholders and regulatory authorities. It is expected to close in 2Q22.

The company expects adjusted Ebitda for the current year to stand approximately at $810mn. Net wagering revenue is estimated to be approximately $1.7bn.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Poland’s largest drug maker Polpharma reportedly in talks to take over Czechia’s Zentiva

#bneGREEN: Czech real estate group CPI issues CEE's first sustainability-linked bonds in real estate

OUTLOOK 2022: Central Europe and the Baltic states

News

Turkey exempts pharma, meat and milk industries from gas cuts but country's energy crisis snowballing

Rolling power restrictions applied to factories. Situation worse than what was seen during Turkish balance of payments crisis at end of 1970s.

Baltics to send weapons to Ukraine as fears of Russian invasion rise

Estonia will send Javelin anti-armour missiles, while Latvia and Lithuania will send Stinger antiaircraft missiles.

Polls show Russian public opinion united on Ukraine

Data from surveys show that Russian sentiment is more homogeneous than in recent years on questions surrounding a potential conflict with Ukraine. Fears of war are high, America's allies are largely held responsible, but appetite for conflict is low.

Armenian President Sarkissian resigns

Sarkissian had appeared frustrated by his lack of influence and the way he was left out of key negotiations.

Nato rejects Russian request to withdraw from Bulgaria and Romania

Both Nato and the governments in Bucharest and Sofia have firmly rejected Russia’s request that Nato forces withdraw from countries that joined after 1997.

Turkey exempts pharma, meat and milk industries from gas cuts but country's energy crisis snowballing
4 hours ago
Baltics to send weapons to Ukraine as fears of Russian invasion rise
13 hours ago
Polls show Russian public opinion united on Ukraine
22 hours ago
Armenian President Sarkissian resigns
1 day ago
Nato rejects Russian request to withdraw from Bulgaria and Romania
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. RAGOZIN: Alienating Russia and the western made Frankenstein monster
    14 days ago
  2. Polls show Russian public opinion united on Ukraine
    22 hours ago
  3. Serbia revokes licences for Rio Tinto’s $2.4bn lithium project
    3 days ago
  4. Russian troops concentrate in southeastern Belarus, increasing fears of invasion of Ukraine
    1 day ago
  5. UniCredit's hopes of acquiring Russia's Otkritie Bank marred by geopolitical tensions
    3 days ago
  1. Nazarbayev ousted from power, search for Kazakhstan’s vanished ‘Leader of the Nation’ centres on Switzerland, Russia and China
    17 days ago
  2. RAGOZIN: Alienating Russia and the western made Frankenstein monster
    14 days ago
  3. Amid Kazakhstan upheaval 'Leader of Nation' Nursultan Nazarbayev reportedly leaves country 'for medical reasons'
    18 days ago
  4. Kazakhstan gripped by protests as anger over fuel price hike sparks anti-government sentiment
    19 days ago
  5. SPECIAL REPORT: Uzbekistan Rising
    20 days ago

Reports

Dismiss