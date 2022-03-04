NBU postpones rates decisions until the situation normalises

NBU postpones rates decisions until the situation normalises
NBU postpones rates decisions until the situation normalises
By bne IntelliNews March 4, 2022

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) announced that it has suspended making any rate decisions until “economic situation normalizes,” the central bank said on March 3.

The NBU has left the prime rate at 10% for the meantime.  

"Due to the forced introduction of administrative restrictions, market monetary instruments, in particular the discount rate, do not play a significant role in the functioning of the monetary and foreign exchange markets," the central bank explained.  

The National Bank noted that with the normalization of the economic situation, it would resume regular meetings of the board on monetary issues with decisions on the discount rate and the publication of an inflation report with a macroeconomic forecast.

Ukraine’s regulator was the first central bank to start hiking rates last year to battle rising prices caused by the coronacrisis: March (50bp), April (100bp), flat in June, July (100bp), September (50bp), December (50bp) and January (100bp).

Annual inflation in Ukraine was 10.0% y/y in January, unchanged from the previous month, State Statistics Service reported on February 9. Ukraine’s consumer prices jumped 1.3% m/m in January after growing 0.6% m/m in December, due to increases in prices for food, transportation and utility services.

Food prices jumped 2.5% m/m in January (after increasing 1.2% m/m in December). Prices grew the most for vegetables (20.5% m/m), eggs (3.9% m/m) and fruits (2.5%). At the same time, prices for sugar declined 0.8% m/m and prices of sunflower oil slid 0.5% m/m. Prices for alcohol and tobacco added 0.2% m/m in January (the same as in December).  

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Kazakhstan braces for impact of Russia sanctions regime

Will Russia default on its $310bn of corporate debt?

Turkey’s official inflation hits 54%, highest level in 20 years

Data

Russia's Services PMI accelerated in pre-invasion February

Russian service providers registered a modest expansion in business activity midway in February 2022, according to IHS Markit report noting that the rise in output followed four months of contraction and was the fastest since last July.

Hungary's economy grows 7.1% in 2021

Hungary’s economy bounced back from a 5.1% recession in 2020, the steepest since 2009.

Polish manufacturers step up activity, February PMI shows

Poland's Purchasing Managers' Index increased 0.2 points to 54.7 in February.

Russia's manufacturing PMI on decline in February ahead of Ukraine invasion

Russia's goods manufacturers indicated a renewed decline in the health of the sector in February 2022, according to the latest release of the Purchasing Managers Index compiled by IHS Markit.

Headline PMI suggests Kazakh manufacturing sector shows signs of recovery

Sector was hit by state of emergency declared amid nationwide unrest. Some progress in reducing supply-chain difficulties also reported.

Russia's Services PMI accelerated in pre-invasion February
1 day ago
Hungary's economy grows 7.1% in 2021
2 days ago
Polish manufacturers step up activity, February PMI shows
3 days ago
Russia's manufacturing PMI on decline in February ahead of Ukraine invasion
3 days ago
Headline PMI suggests Kazakh manufacturing sector shows signs of recovery
3 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Gazprom shares collapse by 97% in London, market cap falls to just $250mn
    3 days ago
  2. Mongolia tiptoes around Russian aggression toward Ukraine
    8 days ago
  3. Moldova moves to secure electricity supply and ban Russian propaganda sites
    6 days ago
  4. Russia issues a eight-point list of demands
    2 months ago
  5. Mongolia goes ahead with Soyuz/Vostok pipeline signing with Russia despite Ukraine outcry
    5 days ago
  1. Gazprom shares collapse by 97% in London, market cap falls to just $250mn
    3 days ago
  2. Moldova tightens security after explosions heard close to Russia-backed Transnistria
    9 days ago
  3. Polls show Russian public opinion united on Ukraine
    1 month ago
  4. Mongolia tiptoes around Russian aggression toward Ukraine
    8 days ago
  5. RAGOZIN: What is Zelenskiy afraid of?
    25 days ago

Reports

Dismiss