Serbia revokes licences for Rio Tinto’s $2.4bn lithium project

Serbia revokes licences for Rio Tinto’s $2.4bn lithium project
Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic holds up documentation - now revoked - on Rio Tinto's Jadar project at a press conference in Belgrade.
By bne IntelliNews January 21, 2022

Serbia has revoked all licences for international mining company Rio Tinto’s $2.4bn Jadar lithium project in the country, Prime Minister Ana Brnabic told a press conference on January 20. 

The planned mine had become highly controversial in Serbia, where it has sparked a series of mass protests and road blockades in recent weeks. As the April general and presidential elections approach, the government — which had previously promised a referendum on the project — decided to scrap its licences. 

Speaking after a government session, Brnabic said ministers had revoked the decree and spatial plan of the special purpose area for the project. Brnabic told journalists that the spatial plan for Jadar “no longer exists”, and added that all administrative acts related to Rio Tinto including all permits, resolutions and decisions have been annulled, a government statement said. 

“Thus, we have fulfilled all the demands of environmental protests and put an end to Rio Tinto in Serbia. With this, as far as the Jadar project and Rio Tinto are concerned, everything is over,” Brnabic commented. 

Lithium is in growing demand as it is used in batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) as well as smartphones and other electronic products. Rio Tinto previously announced that the Jadar project would enable it to become Europe’s biggest supplier of lithium for at least 15 years. 

Demonstrating its confidence in future demand for the metal that has been dubbed ‘white gold’, in December Rio Tinto announced it had agreed to buy the Rincon lithium project in Argentina in a $825mn deal.

Belgrade’s decision caused Rio Tinto’s share price to fall by 5.1% on Australia’s ASX exchange on January 20, before reviving slightly to end the day 4.1% down. 

The company’s share price also dropped on the London Stock Exchange this morning, falling by -2.31% as of 10.15am local time. 

Earlier this week, Rio Tinto announced alongside its 4Q21 results that it was pushing back the expected date of the first saleable production at the project.

“At the Jadar lithium-borate project in Serbia, as a result of delays in the approval of the Exploitation Field Licence (EFL), which is a prerequisite to publish the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and commence the consultation process, we are revising development timelines. Based on current estimates and subject to receiving all relevant approvals, permits and licences, first saleable production is expected to be no earlier than 2027 (previously 2026),” said the statement published on Rio Tinto’s website on January 18.

In November and December thousands of people gathered at protests and blocked roads across Serbia in protest against the project. Initiated by environmental groups and local residents in and around Loznica, where the mine was to have been built, they were also joined by opposition politicians. Protesters said they feared the mine would pollute farmland and water in the area. 

Rio Tinto has argued the project will be in line with the highest environmental standards. 

Back in December, President Aleksandar Vucic responded quickly to protesters’ demands, sending the controversial Law on Expropriation back to the parliament, after which the government immediately decided to withdraw it from parliamentary procedures. However, the protests continued into January. 

The decision to revoke the licences for Rio Tinto, which has headquarters in London and Melbourne, follows swiftly on the international scandal surrounding Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic’s deportation from Australia. On January 10 activists from the Ne Damo Jadar (We Don't Give Jadar) association gathered outside Rio Tinto’s information centre in Loznica and pelted the building with eggs to express their unhappiness with Djokovic’s treatment by the Australian authorities. 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

OUTLOOK: 2022 Serbia

Crisis eases in Bosnia as Dodik says Serbs to return to state institutions

Kosovo’s parliament bans voting in Serbian referendum in Kosovo

News

Turkey exempts pharma, meat and milk industries from gas cuts but country's energy crisis snowballing

Rolling power restrictions applied to factories. Situation worse than what was seen during Turkish balance of payments crisis at end of 1970s.

Baltics to send weapons to Ukraine as fears of Russian invasion rise

Estonia will send Javelin anti-armour missiles, while Latvia and Lithuania will send Stinger antiaircraft missiles.

Komarek's lottery operator Allwyn Entertainment to enter NYSE

Czech billionaire's lottery company expected to be valued at around $9.3bn.

Polls show Russian public opinion united on Ukraine

Data from surveys show that Russian sentiment is more homogeneous than in recent years on questions surrounding a potential conflict with Ukraine. Fears of war are high, America's allies are largely held responsible, but appetite for conflict is low.

Armenian President Sarkissian resigns

Sarkissian had appeared frustrated by his lack of influence and the way he was left out of key negotiations.

Turkey exempts pharma, meat and milk industries from gas cuts but country's energy crisis snowballing
4 hours ago
Baltics to send weapons to Ukraine as fears of Russian invasion rise
13 hours ago
Komarek's lottery operator Allwyn Entertainment to enter NYSE
13 hours ago
Polls show Russian public opinion united on Ukraine
22 hours ago
Armenian President Sarkissian resigns
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. RAGOZIN: Alienating Russia and the western made Frankenstein monster
    14 days ago
  2. Polls show Russian public opinion united on Ukraine
    22 hours ago
  3. Serbia revokes licences for Rio Tinto’s $2.4bn lithium project
    3 days ago
  4. Russian troops concentrate in southeastern Belarus, increasing fears of invasion of Ukraine
    1 day ago
  5. UniCredit's hopes of acquiring Russia's Otkritie Bank marred by geopolitical tensions
    3 days ago
  1. Nazarbayev ousted from power, search for Kazakhstan’s vanished ‘Leader of the Nation’ centres on Switzerland, Russia and China
    17 days ago
  2. RAGOZIN: Alienating Russia and the western made Frankenstein monster
    14 days ago
  3. Amid Kazakhstan upheaval 'Leader of Nation' Nursultan Nazarbayev reportedly leaves country 'for medical reasons'
    18 days ago
  4. Kazakhstan gripped by protests as anger over fuel price hike sparks anti-government sentiment
    19 days ago
  5. SPECIAL REPORT: Uzbekistan Rising
    20 days ago

Reports

Dismiss