Slovak industrial output exceeds pre-pandemic level in November

Slovak industrial output exceeds pre-pandemic level in November
Slovak industrial output in November increased by 4.3%
By bne IntelliNews January 11, 2022

Following two months of decline, Slovakia's industrial production went up again, by 4.3% year-on-year in November, exceeding the pre-pandemic level by 6.7%, mainly due to a growth in electricity and gas supplies (up by 11.7% y/y),  shows data produced by the Slovak Statistics Office. 

“A growth in manufacture of machinery and equipment continued for the twelfth consecutive month, up by 15.3%. The manufacture of metals and fabricated metal products increased by 11.5% y/y, while the manufacture of rubber and plastic products by 9.8%. These four manufacturing activities significantly exceeded the pre-pandemic level of November 2019,” the office said. 

On the contrary, the manufacture of transport devices posted an annual drop by 10.8% y/y in November, despite the shortage of input materials in the automotive industry. 

“November showed that problems on the supply side still haven't disappeared completely, despite a massive improvement. Production in the sector remains way below its capacities," stated UniCredit Bank analyst Lubomir Korsnak, adding that the automotive industry was the last sector of the processing industry to record an annual decrease in output. 

According to Korsnak, the mood in Slovak industry shows that it might record relatively optimistic figures in December, however, the beginning of this year is affected with issues over supplies of components.  

"The automotive industry's output again decreased on a y/y basis in November, but the drop has been lower each month," stated Slovenska Sporitelna analyst Matej Hornak. 

Monthly, after seasonal adjustments, industrial output in Slovakia rose by 3.5% in November. As Korsnak pointed out, the m/m increase in industrial production can mainly be attributed to manufacturers of transport devices.

In 11M21, industrial production increased by 10.5% y/y. 

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

PPF still has the deal-making mojo after death of founder Petr Kellner

bneGREEN: Brussels labels both gas and nuclear as green

CEE banking: As good as it gets in (post-) crisis times and the challenging geopolitical environment

Data

Russian oil production up on last year in December, gas production in 2021 breaks multi-year highs

CDU TEK has published Russia’s oil and gas production statistics for December 2021 that show oil output was well up on 2020 but still lagging well behind production in 2018 and 2019. The results also show that Russia produced record gas volumes.

Retail sales stagnate in Romania as higher prices erode households’ incomes

Romania’s retail sales increased by 5.0% y/y in November, but detailed, seasonally-adjusted data and filtering out base effects reveals sales have stagnated since May 2021.

Czech industrial output increases by 1.6% y/y in November

Month-on-month, industrial output increased by 4.9% in November.

Hungary’s industry shows strength in November even as chip shortage still weighs

The output of the automotive sector, which has the biggest weight in manufacturing in Hungary, fell considerably as companies scaled back production because of the global chip shortage.

Poland’s CPI surges 8.6% y/y in December, the highest rate since November 2000

Inflation surge expected to prompt another central bank rate rise.

Russian oil production up on last year in December, gas production in 2021 breaks multi-year highs
1 day ago
Retail sales stagnate in Romania as higher prices erode households’ incomes
1 day ago
Czech industrial output increases by 1.6% y/y in November
1 day ago
Hungary’s industry shows strength in November even as chip shortage still weighs
1 day ago
Poland’s CPI surges 8.6% y/y in December, the highest rate since November 2000
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Nazarbayev ousted from power, search for Kazakhstan’s vanished ‘Leader of the Nation’ centres on Switzerland, Russia and China
    4 days ago
  2. Amid Kazakhstan upheaval 'Leader of Nation' Nursultan Nazarbayev reportedly leaves country 'for medical reasons'
    5 days ago
  3. Kazakhstan gripped by protests as anger over fuel price hike sparks anti-government sentiment
    7 days ago
  4. Fake news? Conflicting reports of shooting in Almaty as Russian and Kazakh governments appear to manipulate reporting for own agendas
    5 days ago
  5. SPECIAL REPORT: Uzbekistan Rising
    7 days ago
  1. Nazarbayev ousted from power, search for Kazakhstan’s vanished ‘Leader of the Nation’ centres on Switzerland, Russia and China
    4 days ago
  2. MOSCOW BLOG: Russia won’t invade Ukraine. This crisis is more serious than that
    25 days ago
  3. Amid Kazakhstan upheaval 'Leader of Nation' Nursultan Nazarbayev reportedly leaves country 'for medical reasons'
    5 days ago
  4. Kazakhstan gripped by protests as anger over fuel price hike sparks anti-government sentiment
    7 days ago
  5. LONG READ: Russia looks poised to invade Ukraine, but what would an invasion actually look like?
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss