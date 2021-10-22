Slovak unemployment rate at 7.09% in September

The Slovak unemployment rate stood at 7.09% in September, down by 0.28 percentage points (pp) month-on-month. In year-on-year terms, the unemployment dropped by 0.34pp, according to figures published by the Slovak Labour Office (UPSVR).

“The labour market continued to improve in September. Thus, more people kept leaving the labour office than registering to it, with almost 80% of those who left the labour offices finding a place in the labour market,” the central bank analyst Michal Doliak said.

The number of unemployed persons ready to start a job immediately reached 191,972 in September, which is the lowest figure in the past 17 months.

Labour offices registered a total of 210,456 people out of work, which is 6,691 fewer than in August 2021.

“Decreasing employment expectations suggest that the decline in the number of unemployed is likely to stall towards the end of the year. This has already been indicated by a slight decline in job vacancies,” Doliak noted.