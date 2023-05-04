Industrial inflation eases markedly in Romania

Industrial prices in Romania decreased marginally in March compared to February and the annual industrial price inflation slowed down abruptly to 13.6% y/y from 21.6% y/y in February.

It was the second consecutive month the industrial prices decreased nominally in Romania and the driver this time was the energy sector where the prices declined by 1.4% m/m while the annual growth moderated to 20% y/y from 40% y/y in February.

The prices of intermediary industrial goods increased by 6.9% y/y in March – preparing the ground for softer inflation rates for the category of goods delivered to final (industrial or residential) users.

The prices are still rising fast, by 16.7% y/y, for the non-durable consumer goods industry, but this is comparatively less compared to the 17.6% y/y advance in February.

The prices of durable consumer goods already slowed down to +10.5% y/y in March and the prices of capital goods to +7.0% y/y.