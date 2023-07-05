Industrial prices in Romania drop for second consecutive month

Industrial prices in Romania drop for second consecutive month
/ bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews July 5, 2023

Industrial production prices (chart), or factory-gate prices, decreased for the second consecutive month in Romania, in May, when they reached the lowest level in eleven months.

The 13.7% drop in energy prices over the past two months pushed down the overall industrial prices by 5.4% while the manufacturing prices decreased by 0.8%.

On an annual basis, the industrial price inflation eased to 7.7% y/y in May, from 11.6% y/y in April and 13.6% y/y in March.

The prices of intermediary goods have remained stable since May 2022 (despite 12.4% y/y higher energy costs) and posted a negative 1.2% y/y performance as of May 2023. The price of capital goods posted a moderate 6.5% y/y advance as well, in line with subdued investment activity and reflecting their lower dependence on energy costs.

When it comes to consumer goods, however, their prices reflect better the still high energy costs and, on the other hand, still robust demand: non-durable consumer goods were 13.2% more expensive in May compared to the same month last year. 

The prices of durable consumer goods increased by only 7.9% y/y as of May.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Hidroelectrica IPO brought new investors to Bucharest Stock Exchange, but will they stay?

Romania warned to curb budget deficit or lose EU funding

bneGreen: Confidence in wind industry rocked by quality problems at turbine maker Siemens Gamesa

Data

Hungary’s government deficit surges to 17-year high in Q1

Central bank also warns that compensating for its losses could add 0.4-0.5% of GDP to budget deficit next year.

Ukraine's industrial production and retails sales leap y/y in May on low base effects

Industrial Production in Ukraine increased 51.20% in March of 2023 over the same month in the previous year as the base effect of the start of the war kicked in.

Mood in Polish manufacturing worsens sharply in June, PMI indicates

PMI fell 1.9 points to 45.1, confirming bleak outlook for GDP growth this year.

Russia’s manufacturing PMI continues to improve in June

Russia’s manufacturing PMI continued to trend in positive territory in June 2023 amid stable demand and sustained total sales, albeit the upturn slowed slightly from May following softer expansions, according to the latest report by S&P Global.

CBR improves Russia’s economic outlook in June macroeconomic survey

The Central Bank of Russia has improved its outlook for the Russian economy again in its latest June survey of professional economists’ predictions, which includes the central bank’s own forecasts.

Hungary’s government deficit surges to 17-year high in Q1
5 hours ago
Ukraine's industrial production and retails sales leap y/y in May on low base effects
19 hours ago
Mood in Polish manufacturing worsens sharply in June, PMI indicates
1 day ago
Russia’s manufacturing PMI continues to improve in June
1 day ago
CBR improves Russia’s economic outlook in June macroeconomic survey
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    1 month ago
  2. Estonia becomes first Baltic state to legalise same-sex marriage
    14 days ago
  3. Ukraine security service arrests Russian sleeper agent connected to Kramatorsk cafe attack
    6 days ago
  4. Ukraine’s population crashes to 29mn
    28 days ago
  5. Bulgaria and Romania reportedly to be admitted to Schengen in two phases from October 2023
    13 days ago
  1. Georgian officials attack McDonald's over "LGBT propaganda" in Happy Meal
    19 days ago
  2. Bulgaria and Romania reportedly to be admitted to Schengen in two phases from October 2023
    13 days ago
  3. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    1 month ago
  4. Ukraine’s population crashes to 29mn
    28 days ago
  5. WAGNER MUTINY LIVE: latest news on Prigozhin’s insurrection
    10 days ago

Reports

Dismiss