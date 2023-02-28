Investigators probe toxic gas poisoning of hundreds of Iranian schoolgirls

Investigators probe toxic gas poisoning of hundreds of Iranian schoolgirls
The poisoning mystery has taken place with the country divided by anti-regime protests in which schoolgirls protesting against clerics' strictures on issues including Islamic dress codes have played a prominent role. / social media
By bne IntelIiNews February 28, 2023

A criminal investigation is under way in Iran into how it is that almost 700 schoolgirls have been poisoned by toxic gas in Iran since November.

A commonly held theory is that the perpetrators are attempting to force the students’ schools to shut.

Though none of the girls have died, dozens have suffered respiratory problems, dizziness, nausea and fatigue. The poisoned girls have reported smelling something like tangerine or rotten fish before falling ill.

Iran’s prosecutor general announced last week that he was commencing a criminal investigation. However, he said the information available only suggested "the possibility of criminal and premeditated acts".

Deputy Health Minister Younes Panahi told a February 26 news conference that the girls had been poisoned by chemicals that "are not military grade and are publicly available". He called for calm.

However, after stating that it was "evident that some people wanted all schools, especially girls' schools, to be closed down," Panahi later said that his remarks had been misunderstood.

It’s notable that the poisonings have largely occurred in Qom, a religious city home to important Shia Muslim shrines as well as the religious leadership that underpins the theocratic establishment of Iran.

The first poisoning took place on November 30. Eighteen students at Nour Technical School in Qom were taken to hospital. More than 10 girls' schools have been targeted in the province around Qom since the first poisoning. Also, local reports told of 194 girls poisoned in the past week at four schools in the city of Borujerd, in the western Lorestan province, and 37 poisoned at Khayyam Girls' School in Pardis, near Tehran.

Earlier this month, a protest of 100 people or more took place outside the governor's office in Qom.

"You are obliged to ensure my children's safety! I have two daughters," one father shouted in a video widely shared on social media. "Two daughters... and all I can do is not let them go to school."

"This is a war!" declared a woman, as cited by the BBC. "They are doing this in a girls' high school in Qom to force us to sit at home. They want girls to stay at home."

Some Iranians speculate that the attacks on schoolgirls are a form of revenge mounted by hardliners or extremists for the role schoolgirls have played in the anti-regime unrest seen since last September. Protests against the clerical rulers have included many instances of schoolgirls pulling off their headscarves and chanting anti-establishment slogans.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

UN inspectors confirm ‘near nuclear weapon-grade’ uranium particles found in Iran

Iran announces discovery of first lithium reserve

Iran’s central bank pumps $700mn into FX market amid rial crisis

News

Czech opposition filibusters bill suspending pension indexation

Populist parties accuse the centre-right government of trying to balance the budget on the backs of the poorest.

A wave of Ukrainian drone attacks on Russia almost reach Moscow

Ukraine flew deadly attack drones deep into Russia and almost all the way to Moscow in a move that shook the Kremlin on February 28.

Empty shelves in North Macedonia as bakers stop making bread

Bakers refuse to produce best-selling loaves in protest against government price caps.

Georgian foreign agents law to be sent to Venice Commission for review

Ruling party says it would only consider technical aspects of any criticisms of the foreign agents bill, which targets NGOs that receive international funding.

UN inspectors confirm ‘near nuclear weapon-grade’ uranium particles found in Iran

Tehran denies discovery is meaningful. Israel steps up sabre-rattling. CIA chief says his agency has no evidence Iranians are moving to “weaponise”.

Czech opposition filibusters bill suspending pension indexation
12 hours ago
A wave of Ukrainian drone attacks on Russia almost reach Moscow
12 hours ago
Empty shelves in North Macedonia as bakers stop making bread
13 hours ago
Georgian foreign agents law to be sent to Venice Commission for review
13 hours ago
UN inspectors confirm ‘near nuclear weapon-grade’ uranium particles found in Iran
19 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Orban demands that Sweden and Finland stop criticising his regime if they expect to join Nato soon
    2 days ago
  2. How big is Russia's "ghost fleet" of oil tankers?
    2 days ago
  3. Pro-Russian activists step up efforts to destabilise Moldova
    1 day ago
  4. Start of a new super cycle – fat and flat for 2023?
    2 months ago
  5. NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023
    1 month ago
  1. NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023
    1 month ago
  2. Start of a new super cycle – fat and flat for 2023?
    2 months ago
  3. The woman who discovered Jack Dorsey's new bitcoin bet in Africa first
    2 months ago
  4. IMF: Global food prices to remain elevated amid war, costly energy, La Niña.
    2 months ago
  5. Kick Turkey out of Nato? Members will start considering it warns ex-commander
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss