Investors plan 1.4 GWh new wind farms in Romania over next five years

Investors plan 1.4 GWh new wind farms in Romania over next five years
By Iulian Ernst in Bucharest March 16, 2021

Investors could pour over €2bn in Romania over the coming five years to develop 1.4 GW of new wind power capacities in what seems to be the second wave of renewables investment in the country, Ziarul Financiar daily reported, outlining the major projects in the pipeline in the sector.

Large investors have already approached power grid operator Transelectrica to get approvals for their projects, the daily reported.

For comparison, in 2009-2014, Romania attracted investments of over €4.5bn in green energy capacities, being, at that time, the tenth country in the world by the size of investments in wind turbines.

That boom was triggered after 2009 by a very generous state support scheme, which was then slashed due to the high costs for local energy consumers, leaving the investors in a difficult position.

This time, the interest is likely linked to the EU's transition towards a climate-neutral economy.

Verbund, the largest energy producer in Austria, has resumed a 57 MW project in Tulcea, with the new commissioning date scheduled for 2024. The necessary investments should be about €85mn, based on an average cost of €1.5mn per MWh installed in wind farms.

Currently, there are about 307 MW in wind projects that have grid connection contracts, according to Transelectrica data, including that of Verbund. Such contracts guarantee the investor that once the project is completed, it will be able to deliver electricity to the national energy system.

In addition to the 307 MW with connection contracts, another 460 MW obtained the technical approvals for connection. Most approvals were issued last year. Last month, a local company from Galati received approval for a 363 MW wind farm, Pechea Eolian.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

US top diplomat dismisses as “incorrect” reports Korea is sending Iran funds blocked by sanctions

Turkey collecting privatisation bids for 253MW Gebze natural gas plant

Putin says Turkey’s first nuclear plant on track

News

Iran’s moved out of its three year recession says central bank chief

“I can confidently say that today Iran’s economy has weathered tough sanctions,” adds Abdolnasser Hemmati.

Iranians become top foreign buyers of Turkish homes

Attraction of a passport for those who spend a minimum $250,000 is the driver.

Blinken says China and Russia are problems to be addressed

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken laid out his vision for US foreign policy and named China and Russia as problems to be addressed.

Ukrainian oligarch Rinat Akhmetov richest man in Ukraine as fortune swells almost $4bn in a year

Ukrainian oligarch Rinat Akhmetov topped the Forbes richest list for Ukraine, being named its richest man after his fortune swelled by almost $4bn since June 2020, from $2.8bn to $7.6bn.

Russian life expectancy falls for first time in two decades

Russian life expectancy fell by more than two years in 2020 to 71.1 years from 73.3 in 2019, the first decline in almost two decades.

Iran’s moved out of its three year recession says central bank chief
2 hours ago
Iranians become top foreign buyers of Turkish homes
5 hours ago
Blinken says China and Russia are problems to be addressed
11 hours ago
Ukrainian oligarch Rinat Akhmetov richest man in Ukraine as fortune swells almost $4bn in a year
16 hours ago
Russian life expectancy falls for first time in two decades
17 hours ago

Most Read

  1. Lufthansa to launch a first class "Corona Lounge" in Moscow to immunise rich Germans
    19 days ago
  2. “Lukashenko Gold Mine” investigation exposing Belarus president’s riches scores 2mn views in 24 hours
    6 days ago
  3. Analysis in atomic scientists’ bulletin calls on Armenia to close “dangerous” nuclear power plant
    8 days ago
  4. Biden officials say Turkey can be held liable for Erdogan agents’ assaults on protesters in Washington
    5 days ago
  5. Multinational firms under pressure to break ties with Belarus
    1 day ago
  1. Lufthansa to launch a first class "Corona Lounge" in Moscow to immunise rich Germans
    19 days ago
  2. Romania to ban Chinese companies from big infrastructure projects
    12 days ago
  3. Serbia to become vaccine production hub for the Western Balkans
    27 days ago
  4. Slovak government under fire as COVID-19 death rate surges to worst in the world
    26 days ago
  5. Message service Telegram hopes to raise $1bn with a convertible bond private placement
    26 days ago

Reports

Dismiss