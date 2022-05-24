Iran may be heartbeat away from first unicorn

Iran may be heartbeat away from first unicorn
Snapp! was knocked off the road to unicorn status by US sanctions, but got back on the road and may climb the title soon, according to local reports. / Snapp! website.
By bne IntelIiNews May 24, 2022

Iran’s Information and Communications Technology News Agency (ICTNA) lately caused a stir by reporting on claims that the country would soon get its first unicorn startup.

Shahram Shahkar, administrative manager at ride-hailing app business Snapp!, was said to have claimed at the Silk Road Startup Conference on the Persian Gulf island of Kish that the company would soon hit the $1bn valuation that grants unicorn status. Snapp!, following in Uber’s footsteps, by branching beyond simply ride-hailing, was moving into hotel reservation apps and, in collaboration with Irancell, also SnappPay software. Snapp! already offers food and package delivery services in Iran, a country of 85mn.

Inventiva, in a recent assessment of the top 10 potential unicorns in Iran, noted that Snapp!, starting off as Taxi Yaab in 2014, “did not have to market taxi culture to its consumers” as “Iranians were accustomed to taking unauthorized, unofficial cabs”. However, it added: “The software fell short of including a regular Iranian commuting feature into its product: haggling.”

It was found that “customers preferred the traditional haggling method with drivers to establish their fares. So the team improved the product and relaunched it in 2015 as Snapp.”

South African telecommunications company MTN is the largest international investor in Snapp!, with 43% ownership.

Inventiva also reported: “Snapp switched to a ‘progressive web app’ model when Apple and Google Play deleted Iranian apps [under pressure from the US as it re-applied heavy sanctions to Iran]. Clicking on it now brings you to a page in a web browser that nearly resembles the original. While there are certain disadvantages to this format (no push notifications, limited offline presence), it has a few options. To break its dependence on Google Maps, Snapp decided to build an in-house navigation system when Google withdrew its services from Iran in late 2017.”

The other potential unicorns listed by Inventiva are Iran’s ‘Amazon’, namely the Digikala e-store, the Cafe Bazaar smartphone app market, video-sharing website Aparaat, Navaar Audiobooks, online car marketplace Carvanaro, online listing platform for local service providers Donro, internet-based learning and teaching platform Webyad and second-hand goods website Divar.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

IMF says rising prices to slow Albania’s growth to 3% in 2022

Polish retail sales double y/y expansion rate in April

CEE companies weather the COVID-19 crisis

Tech

Albania’s notorious ‘TikTok judge’ sacked

A media storm erupted in Albania when videos on Tik Tok showed Enkelejda Kapedani posing in designer clothes in her office and driving a BMW.

Hungary’s leading IT firm teams up with Rheinmetall to develop digital combat system solutions

JV with 4iG aims to develop digital combat system solutions as well as ground and flight simulation systems for the provision of the most modern soldier training.

‘Market disruptor’ TBC UZ makes digital bank inroads in Uzbekistan

The fintech is reporting eyecatching market growth figures.

Turkish scientists work on charging mobile phones using wearable organic solar cells

Small panels weaved on to a shirt or coat could mean never having to bother with a charger.

Travel tech company OYO acquires Croatia's Direct Booker

Acquisition to strengthen OYO Vacation Homes’ presence in the strategically important Croatian tourism market.

Albania’s notorious ‘TikTok judge’ sacked
5 days ago
Hungary’s leading IT firm teams up with Rheinmetall to develop digital combat system solutions
7 days ago
‘Market disruptor’ TBC UZ makes digital bank inroads in Uzbekistan
13 days ago
Turkish scientists work on charging mobile phones using wearable organic solar cells
14 days ago
Travel tech company OYO acquires Croatia's Direct Booker
14 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. CEE companies weather the COVID-19 crisis
    1 day ago
  2. Just another day in Ukraine's hell
    6 days ago
  3. COMMENT: Sanctions are working, but the West risks isolating Russian reformers instead of galvanising them
    6 days ago
  4. Iran, Tajikistan unveil military drone factory in Dushanbe
    6 days ago
  5. Switzerland inches towards Nato as neutrality is put to the test
    7 days ago
  1. Why are Russian pundits claiming Romania is preparing to invade Transnistria?
    28 days ago
  2. Russian fertility rates fall to record lows on the back of a deteriorating economy and sanctions pressure
    20 days ago
  3. STOLYPIN: The sick man of Europe
    15 days ago
  4. Serbia’s pro-Russian media turn on Putin
    26 days ago
  5. Moldova rejects Ukraine’s offer to seize Transnistria
    26 days ago

Reports

Dismiss