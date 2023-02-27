Iran’s central bank pumps $700mn into FX market amid rial crisis

Iran’s central bank pumps $700mn into FX market amid rial crisis
Has the rial fallen beyond the central bank's reach? / CC: Pexels, Amir Gorchiani
By bne IntelIiNews February 27, 2023

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has injected $700mn into the forex free market in an attempt at shifting the dollar exchange rate against the Iranian rial (IRR) from its record high, Khabar Fouri has reported.

A rollercoaster ride on the market during February 26 saw the USD/IRR pair drop an all-time low of just above 600,000/$ before settling around 550,000/$. By the end of the business day on February 27, the rate was 586,000/$, according to bonbast.com

An air of panic has been tangible on Tehran’s Ferdowsi street—Iran’s traditional main hub for FX trading—lately, with panicked citizens looking to save whatever remains of their assets following the latest phase in the collapse of the rial. The USD/IRR pair stood around 300,000/$ as recently as last August.

IRNA reported that the Supreme Council of Economic Coordination, chaired by President Ebrahim Raisi, met during the evening of February 26 to approve “the package proposed by the central bank and its receipt of the necessary powers to curb the currency price and maintain the value of the national currency”.

The report noted that market participants were looking to depreciate the dollar to around 500,000/$.

Earlier, Iranian economist Kamran Nadri told Donyaye Eqtesad newspaper that Iran’s double-digit annual inflation rates—such as the 18-20% rates seen before 2017 and the 40-50% rates endured in the years since 2017—were driven by one main reason, namely the government fulfilling its obligations and duties with the help of "money printing".

He added: “So, the cause of the double-digit inflation rates is not the budget deficit, but the seigniorage [profit made by a government by issuing currency, especially the difference between the face value of coins and their production costs],”.

“[Ex-US president Donald] Trump's withdrawal from the JCPOA nuclear deal [in May 2918] intensified the government's need to monetise its duties and obligations,” Nadri also noted.

The economist, also a university lecturer in Tehran, further remarked that the rial’s depreciation could not be classed as “hyper-inflationary” due to several factors differentiating it from the descent of, for instance, the Venezeulan bolivar (VES). “People quickly convert their cash into goods [in Iran], the government here doesn't have very high domestic foreign debts unlike the South American country and Iran enjoys a significant tax income unlike Venezuela.”

Nadri conceded that “if the wrong economic policies were to be enacted, we might experience a pseudo-Venezuelan inflation in 1404 [the Persian calendar year corresponding to 2025/2026].”

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

The world's most-sanctioned countries

Iran, Kazakhstan and Armenia rank with Turkey as high-risk Eurasian earthquake zones

Iran signs breakthrough deal to export 45,000 cars to Russia

News

Football fans sing ‘government resign’ as Erdogan battles to contain earthquake anger

As tremors continue to shake Turkey, opposition lambasts Erdogan again and again for “having done nothing” to prepare the country for major earthquakes during his 20 years in power.

Vucic and Kurti end meeting without agreement but talks will continue

Meeting was focused on the latest EU proposal on normalisation of relations between Serbia and Kosovo.

Bulgarian police raid coal-fired power plants in EPPO fraud probe

Investigation concerns suspected EU Emissions Trading System fraud causing millions of euros of losses to the state and EU budget.

The EU can’t find most of Russia’s $300bn of frozen reserves

Russia's reserves fell by $7bn in a week to $582bn, but that number includes the $300bn frozen by the West after the start of the war. The trouble is. a year on and the EU can't find most of it.

Stable outlooks at lowest level for two decades in Emerging Europe, says Fitch Ratings

One year since the Ukraine conflict began, the share of stable sovereign outlooks in Emerging Europe is at its lowest since late 2003.

Football fans sing ‘government resign’ as Erdogan battles to contain earthquake anger
7 hours ago
Vucic and Kurti end meeting without agreement but talks will continue
10 hours ago
Bulgarian police raid coal-fired power plants in EPPO fraud probe
11 hours ago
The EU can’t find most of Russia’s $300bn of frozen reserves
15 hours ago
Stable outlooks at lowest level for two decades in Emerging Europe, says Fitch Ratings
16 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. How big is Russia's "ghost fleet" of oil tankers?
    1 day ago
  2. Start of a new super cycle – fat and flat for 2023?
    2 months ago
  3. NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023
    1 month ago
  4. Raiffeisen Bank grilled by US for staying in Russia
    7 days ago
  5. Russia scraps commitment to peaceful solution to Transnistria conflict
    6 days ago
  1. NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023
    1 month ago
  2. The woman who discovered Jack Dorsey's new bitcoin bet in Africa first
    2 months ago
  3. Start of a new super cycle – fat and flat for 2023?
    2 months ago
  4. IMF: Global food prices to remain elevated amid war, costly energy, La Niña.
    2 months ago
  5. Kick Turkey out of Nato? Members will start considering it warns ex-commander
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss