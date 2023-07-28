Iran’s food demand set to surge 15% in a decade as population grows to 103mn says official

Iran’s food demand will have risen by 15% by the end of the Persian calendar year ending in March 2032 when the population is expected to reach 103mn people compared to the current 85mn, according to the head of the Agricultural Research Education and Promotion Organization (Arepo), an offshoot of the Iranian Agriculture Ministry.

Mojtaba Khayyam Nekouyi also noted a reduction in Iran’s average annual rainfall from 250 millimetres to 220 millimetres, contributing to shrinking availability of water. This lack of the essential natural resource, combined with deficient water use management, could potentially threaten Iran's future food security. Another difficulty is that amid growing difficulties with drought, Iran’s extensive network of large hydroelectric dams are struggling to maintain power generation rates.

Food demand is expected to climb to 180mn tonnes due to the projected population increase, said Khayyam Nekouyi.

Without proper stewardship of land and water resources, and given the ongoing decline in rainfall and global food supply issues, Iran's food security is at risk, Khayyam Nekouyi underlined.

However, Khayyam Nekouyi remained optimistic that with efficient farming and water management techniques, Iran could boost agricultural production to meet food demand and reduce imports.

"We have the potential and infrastructure to produce the essential commodities required in the country," he stated.

In recent years, Iran has taken steps to bolster its agriculture sector to ensure food security, especially in light of US-imposed trade sanctions. But the battle against drought and the critical spreading of desertification promises to be fraught.