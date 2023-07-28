Iran’s food demand set to surge 15% in a decade as population grows to 103mn says official

By bne IntelIiNews July 28, 2023

Iran’s food demand will have risen by 15% by the end of the Persian calendar year ending in March 2032 when the population is expected to reach 103mn people compared to the current 85mn, according to the head of the Agricultural Research Education and Promotion Organization (Arepo), an offshoot of the Iranian Agriculture Ministry.

Mojtaba Khayyam Nekouyi also noted a reduction in Iran’s average annual rainfall from 250 millimetres to 220 millimetres, contributing to shrinking availability of water. This lack of the essential natural resource, combined with deficient water use management, could potentially threaten Iran's future food security. Another difficulty is that amid growing difficulties with drought, Iran’s extensive network of large hydroelectric dams are struggling to maintain power generation rates.  

Food demand is expected to climb to 180mn tonnes due to the projected population increase, said Khayyam Nekouyi.

Without proper stewardship of land and water resources, and given the ongoing decline in rainfall and global food supply issues, Iran's food security is at risk, Khayyam Nekouyi underlined.

However, Khayyam Nekouyi remained optimistic that with efficient farming and water management techniques, Iran could boost agricultural production to meet food demand and reduce imports.

"We have the potential and infrastructure to produce the essential commodities required in the country," he stated.

In recent years, Iran has taken steps to bolster its agriculture sector to ensure food security, especially in light of US-imposed trade sanctions. But the battle against drought and the critical spreading of desertification promises to be fraught.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Report: Women from Tajikistan duped into building Russian drones

Russia to launch group visa-free travel to Iran and China from August 1

Skoda ‘ready to take steps’ over sudden appearance of its cars on Iranian market

News

Report: Women from Tajikistan duped into building Russian drones

Tajiks are favoured for their ability to help translate communication with Iranian engineers.

Wheat, rice and El Niño: food security warning lights are flashing red

Russia’s exit from the Black Sea grain initiative, India’s ban on rice exports and a “strong” El Niño expected in the second half of this year means the global food security warning lights have started to flash red.

Hungary's ruling Fidesz boycotts extraordinary parliament session on Sweden's Nato accession

Hungary remains the only EU member state not to have ratified Sweden's accession to Nato.

US sanctions top Bosnian Serb officials

Member of the Bosnian presidency Zeljka Cvijanovic and Republika Srpska PM Radovan Viskovic among those sanctioned for undermining the agreements that ended the 1992-95 Bosnian war.

Business as usual in Moscow’s International Business Center as commuters return to the office just one day after Ukrainian drone strikes

The Moscow International Business Center, better known as Moscow City, is a commercial district hosting seven of Europe’s ten-highest skyscrapers, and houses offices for the country’s largest and best-known businesses.

Report: Women from Tajikistan duped into building Russian drones
28 minutes ago
Wheat, rice and El Niño: food security warning lights are flashing red
2 hours ago
Hungary's ruling Fidesz boycotts extraordinary parliament session on Sweden's Nato accession
2 hours ago
US sanctions top Bosnian Serb officials
2 hours ago
Business as usual in Moscow’s International Business Center as commuters return to the office just one day after Ukrainian drone strikes
13 hours ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Wildfires strike Croatia's Dubrovnik region
    6 days ago
  2. Putin to send six African countries grain “free of charge”, refuses to rejoin Black Sea Grain Initiative
    4 days ago
  3. Putin at 2023 Africa-Russia summit: Wiping debts, donating grain and boosting co-operation
    1 day ago
  4. Outraged Bulgarian government mulls diplomatic options after Russian MP's invasion threat
    7 days ago
  5. Ukraine advances in Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk: Is the main stage of the counter-offensive underway?
    3 days ago
  1. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    2 months ago
  2. Russia has declined South Africa's request for President Putin to stay away from BRICS Summit, says Pretoria
    15 days ago
  3. Wildfires strike Croatia's Dubrovnik region
    6 days ago
  4. Bulgaria and Romania reportedly to be admitted to Schengen in two phases from October 2023
    1 month ago
  5. Estonia becomes first Baltic state to legalise same-sex marriage
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss