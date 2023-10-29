Iranian hijab protestor condemned to four years in prison

Iranian hijab protestor condemned to four years in prison
Speideh Rashnu later made a televised confession which many believe was under duress. / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews October 29, 2023

A 28-year-old Iranian woman, Speideh Rashnu, has been given an indefinite sentence in a second court case over not wearing the mandatory hijab, which brings her years of imprisonment to a total of more than four years, according to her post on Instagram on October 29.

Rashnu was arrested in July 2022, after her altercation with a woman on a bus over the forced head covering went viral.

She was charged with “assembly and collusion against national security through contacts with individuals abroad”, “propaganda against the Islamic Republic” and “encouraging (moral) corruption and prostitution.”

She later made a televised confession which many believe was under duress.  

Rashnu was first  sentenced at Evin Courthouse in May on charges of “provoking promiscuity and engaging in propaganda against the Islamic Republic” after sharing photos of herself without a headscarf on social media. She was given five years of suspended imprisonment for “assembly and collusion against national security”, “propaganda against the regime,” and “not wearing hijab in public”.

The new preliminary court ruling gave her a six-month imprisonment, a IRR10mn ($192) penalty, prohibition from activity on Instagram for a year and permanent deletion of the present account, she explained in her post.  

With the new six-month imprisonment, three years and seven months of the earlier five-year suspended sentence would become enforceable, which means she has to serve a total of four years and one month in prison if the ruling becomes final.

“Why? Because she wants her most basic human rights,” she wrote on her Instagram page.

Rashnu’s arrest and litigation occurred two months before the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of the hijab-enforcing police, which sparked the country’s protests last year, with more than 500 people allegedly killed in clashes with security. 

On October 6, Iranian media also announced the death of 16-year-old girl Armita Garavand, who had been in a coma for a month after a reported clash with a Hijab enforcer in Tehran Metro.

Garavand was buried on October 28 in Tehran's Behesht e-Zahra cemetery in the south of the capital, with her burial and mourning ceremony broadcast on social media platforms. 

Iranian authorities dismissed claims of an assault, maintaining that she had passed out as a result of a drop in blood pressure. They later released footage from the Metro station as proof of the absence of any conflict with the hijab enforcement police, though this did not include footage from inside the train where she had allegedly fainted.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Iran overestimating oil sales leads to $8bn budget deficit

Iranians say harsh new penalties won't force women back into hijab

World Bank warns of serious economic harm amid Gaza escalation

News

Russian police clear airport as anti-Semitic mob hunts Jews on flight from Tel Aviv

Police retake control of Makhachkala Airport in the Muslim-majority Dagestan region from mob after it was shared widely on social media that a flight from Tel Aviv was arriving in the city.

Volozh and Kudrin reportedly pushed aside in Yandex deal

The restructured part of Russian Yandex will reportedly be managed by the investors and the new board, and not Alexei Kudrin and his team.

Kazakhstan confirms nationalisation of ArcelorMittal unit as nation mourns death of 45 in coal mine blaze

As country comes to terms with latest in a string of accidents, president describes company as “the worst enterprise in Kazakhstan’s history in terms of cooperation with the government”.

Russian senators vote to revoke Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty ratification

The Federation Council, the upper house of the Russian parliament, has unanimously voted to revoke its ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty.

European leaders seek de facto recognition of Kosovo by Serbia

Call call for de facto recognition marks a notable shift in European leaders' approach towards Belgrade's stance on Kosovo.

Russian police clear airport as anti-Semitic mob hunts Jews on flight from Tel Aviv
2 hours ago
Volozh and Kudrin reportedly pushed aside in Yandex deal
9 hours ago
Kazakhstan confirms nationalisation of ArcelorMittal unit as nation mourns death of 45 in coal mine blaze
9 hours ago
Russian senators vote to revoke Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty ratification
18 hours ago
European leaders seek de facto recognition of Kosovo by Serbia
19 hours ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Former German leader Schroeder divulges more detail on thwarted Russia-Ukraine peace deal
    6 days ago
  2. Report says Turkey sent away head of Hamas’ political bureau
    7 days ago
  3. McDonald’s Turkey sends million dollars to Gaza amid outcry over McDonald’s Israel's free meals for soldiers
    7 days ago
  4. Israel warns Iran it will attack Tehran if Hezbollah tries to defend Gaza
    7 days ago
  5. Hungary ignores Turkey's ratification of Sweden's Nato accession
    5 days ago
  1. Former German leader Schroeder divulges more detail on thwarted Russia-Ukraine peace deal
    6 days ago
  2. Eurostat data confirms Romania surpasses Hungary in GDP per capita on a PPP basis
    17 days ago
  3. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    2 months ago
  4. Report says Turkey sent away head of Hamas’ political bureau
    7 days ago
  5. McDonald’s Turkey sends million dollars to Gaza amid outcry over McDonald’s Israel's free meals for soldiers
    7 days ago

Reports

Dismiss