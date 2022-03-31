ISTANBUL BLOG: Indications Saudi ruler MbS wants end of Khashoggi trial as pre-requisite for Erdogan meeting

ISTANBUL BLOG: Indications Saudi ruler MbS wants end of Khashoggi trial as pre-requisite for Erdogan meeting
Erdogan appears to want to offer the hand of friendship to MbS.
By Akin Nazli in Belgrade March 31, 2022

A Turkish prosecutor has asked for the dismissal of charges filed in relation to the bloody assassination of Jamal Khashoggi and the transferral of the case to Saudi Arabia, local media reported on March 31.

The court will reportedly ask for the views of the Turkish Justice Ministry on the matter.

In October 2018, Saudi citizen Khashoggi, who was at the time a Washington Post columnist with a reputation for criticising the political direction of his homeland, was brutally murdered by a Saudi hit squad inside the Istanbul consulate of Saudi Arabia.

Lately, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been attempting to mend his country's soured relations with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, known as MbS and as the de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia.

In January, Erdogan said that he was shortly planning to visit the kingdom. However, no such visit has taken place. There is speculation that MbS has demanded the end of the Khashoggi trial in Turkey as a pre-requisite to a meeting with the Turkish leader.

Hatice Cengiz was Khashoggi’s fiancee.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Ruble firms to the dollar, but the exchange rates are not real

EBRD slashes 2022 growth forecasts but only nations embroiled in war to enter recession

The EC Economic Sentiment Index tumbles in March and price rise expectations hit record levels

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. G7 refuses Russian demand for its gas to be paid in rubles
    2 days ago
  2. Rosatom reportedly pulling out of Paks project
    2 days ago
  3. COMMENT: The economic rationale for an oil and gas embargo on Putin’s regime
    7 days ago
  4. Former Ukrainian presidential advisor perfectly predicted Russian invasion in 2019
    16 days ago
  5. Ruble firms to the dollar, but the exchange rates are not real
    20 hours ago
  1. COMMENT: Eastern Ukraine is close to falling, but Putin now needs a peace, fast
    19 days ago
  2. Gazprom shares collapse by 97% in London, market cap falls to just $250mn
    29 days ago
  3. Former German Chancellor Schroeder meets with Putin in Moscow to call for peace in Ukraine
    20 days ago
  4. G7 refuses Russian demand for its gas to be paid in rubles
    2 days ago
  5. Russia's Chechen speartip in Ukraine
    23 days ago

Reports

Dismiss