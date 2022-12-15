Istanbul mayor and Erdogan rival Imamoglu sentenced to jail over ‘fools’ remark

Istanbul mayor and Erdogan rival Imamoglu sentenced to jail over ‘fools’ remark
Ekrem Imamoglu addresses supporters from an open-top bus after the court verdict. Stood next to him is Meral Aksener, leader of the Iyi opposition party. / Halk TV, screengrab.
By bne IntelIiNews December 15, 2022

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, a politician whom polls have shown would likely dislodge Turkish autocrat Recep Tayyip Erdogan from the presidency should he be nominated to run against him in the 2023 Turkish elections, was on December 14 sentenced to more than two-and-a-half years in prison for insulting public officials in a speech with the word “fools”. His conviction, which will have to be confirmed by an appeals court, would disqualify him from taking part in the elections.

The US State Department was quick to register concern at the turn of events, with its principal deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel saying the department was “deeply troubled and disappointed” by the Turkish court handing a jail sentence to Imamoglu.

Patel added: “This unjust sentence is inconsistent with respect for human rights, with respect to fundamental freedoms and rule of law. We remain gravely concerned by the continued indictment of civil society, media, political and business leaders in Turkey and their prolonged pretrial detention.”

US President Joe Biden is known to be concerned by Erdogan’s autocratic approach to ruling Turkey. In an interview given during his campaign to unseat his predecessor Donald Trump, Biden referred to Erdogan as an “autocrat” and said Turkish opposition parties should be encouraged.

Erdogan remains in trouble in the opinion polls, given that he is widely perceived to have plunged Turkey into a longstanding deep economic crisis through economic mismanagement, but he is expected to fight tooth and nail to hang on to power.

The sidelining of Imamoglu might prove useful in opening up a path to an election victory for Erdogan. Another handy development for the Erdogan camp would be the derailing of the prospect of the leftwing pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic party (HDP) becoming kingmakers. The party could be decisive in wrestling power from Erdogan and his Justice and Development Party (AKP) by backing the opposition bloc. HDP claimed 6mn or more voters in the last elections, amounting to around 12% of the electorate.

Right now, in an Ankara court, 108 opposition politicians are on trial for terrorism offences. If found guilty, hundreds of HDP members could be banned from politics. That could pave the way to the party being outlawed in a separate case taking place at Turkey’s top court.

Responding to the court verdict against him, Imamoglu addressed thousands of supporters who gathered in Istanbul, declaring from an open-top bus: “This decision is a disgrace for the Turkish judiciary. It’s the firmest expression of the fact that the judiciary has been transformed into an instrument to punish dissidents. It’s proof that the rulers of this country have no aim to bring justice and democracy to the country.”

He added: “We will not bow down to this corruption. These kinds of games won’t get in my way—I won’t be dismayed or give up.”

Erdogan and Imamoglu entered into a spat after Turkey’s spring 2019 local elections. In a stunning victory, Imamoglu, standing as a candidate for the main Republican People’s Party (CHP), defeated the Erdogan-endorsed candidate to win the Istanbul mayorship. Aides of Erdogan, a former Istanbul mayor himself, responded by vigorously complaining to the Supreme Election Council of irregularities at the polls. A repeat election was called. Imamoglu won it by a landslide.

Months after his victory, Imamoglu voiced the words that landed him in court, when he said: “Those who cancelled the election on March 31 are the fools.” The comment was taken by officials as an insult against election board judges. Imamoglu defended his use of the word "fools" to describe those who overturned the election result, saying he was responding to similar language used by Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu.

“The powers given to us by the nation can’t be taken away by a few. God willing, our fight will become more powerful,” Halk TV further reported Imamoglu as saying after the court decision to hand him a prison sentence.

“Today’s ruling against Imamoglu shows, once again, that Erdogan has plenty of cards he can use to gain the upper hand ahead of the 2023 elections,” Wolfango Piccoli, the co-president of Teneo Intelligence, was quoted as saying by Bloomberg after the sentencing of Imamoglu was announced. “It remains to be seen whether today’s sentence will make Imamoglu more popular,” he added, pointing at similarities between Imamoglu’s conviction and Erdogan’s imprisonment, for reading a poem that a court found incited religious hatred, in the late 1990s.

Bloomberg reported that investors sold Turkish assets after the court’s Imamoglu decision. The benchmark Borsa Istanbul 100 index closed 3.6% lower on the day. The Turkish lira fell 0.2% against the dollar and five-year credit default swaps (CDS) on Turkey debt rose to 508 basis points, making the biggest jump in more than a week.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Start of a new super cycle – fat and flat for 2023?

IMF: Global food prices to remain elevated amid war, costly energy, La Niña.

Analysts say Turkmenistan told US diplomats ‘it’s not interested’ in Caspian gas-to-Europe connector project, wants major pipeline

News

"I am proud of you" – Zelenskiy congratulates air defence for preventing latest attack on energy facilities

Explosions thundered in Kyiv on the morning of December 14 as Russia launched another wave of drone strikes.

Danske Bank pays $2bn to settle Estonian money-laundering scandal

US Department of Justice says Danske allowed “high-risk customers”, including many from Russia, to access the US financial system.

Eastern Europeans issue demarche to France over Ukraine

Eastern European critics argue that Paris’ ambiguous stance threatens to fracture the West’s unity against Russia, and emboldens Putin to continue prosecuting the war until he wins concessions.

Mongolia to take public company at heart of coal mafia corruption scandal

Hundreds of protesters still gathered in central Ulaanbaatar. Names given by authorities so far in investigation “just scraps”, many complain.

Analysts say Turkmenistan told US diplomats ‘it’s not interested’ in Caspian gas-to-Europe connector project, wants major pipeline

Ashgabat said to be signalling that “it won’t get out of bed for anything less”.

"I am proud of you" – Zelenskiy congratulates air defence for preventing latest attack on energy facilities
8 hours ago
Danske Bank pays $2bn to settle Estonian money-laundering scandal
19 hours ago
Eastern Europeans issue demarche to France over Ukraine
20 hours ago
Mongolia to take public company at heart of coal mafia corruption scandal
23 hours ago
Analysts say Turkmenistan told US diplomats ‘it’s not interested’ in Caspian gas-to-Europe connector project, wants major pipeline
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Mongolian government offers more concessions on probe into coal mafia said to have embezzled billions
    4 days ago
  2. THE VIEW FROM MITTELEUROPA: Explaining the Austrian veto of Schengen membership for Romania and Bulgaria
    5 days ago
  3. #boycottAustria campaign goes viral after Vienna blocks Romania and Bulgaria from joining Schengen
    5 days ago
  4. Three fires in Moscow raise suspicions of Ukrainian arson attacks
    3 days ago
  5. EU Council adopts €18bn aid for Ukraine despite veto by Hungary
    2 days ago
  1. Mongolian government offers more concessions on probe into coal mafia said to have embezzled billions
    4 days ago
  2. THE VIEW FROM MITTELEUROPA: Explaining the Austrian veto of Schengen membership for Romania and Bulgaria
    5 days ago
  3. Mongolia protesters demand government name officials accused of thieving state coal export profits
    9 days ago
  4. Mongolians attempt to storm Government Palace as protests over coal profits scandal swell
    9 days ago
  5. Moldovan president calls for all Russian troops to leave the country
    2 months ago

Reports

Dismiss