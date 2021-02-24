ITC to provide training sessions in improving sewing performance for Tajik professionals

The International Trade Centre (ITC) is set to provide intensive training courses on improving the sewing performance of Tajik professionals at clothing firms and universities. The courses will be held between 22 and 27 February in Dushanbe and from March 1 to 6 in Khujand.

The sessions for the two groups will be delivered under the ITC GTEX Tajikistan team’s supervision by experts from Skilift Consulting, an Indian management consulting firm. The GTEX programme, funded by the government of Switzerland, provides support to textile and clothing (T&C) companies in Central Asia and the Middle East and North Africa. The programme's goal is the promotion of T&C exports.

The training courses will cover the latest trends in sewing techniques for the clothing sector. The professionals will also receive practical exercises on team management and training methodology for future operators.

“Our goal is to share the know-how that can benefit several Tajik clothing companies. By expanding the reach of these lessons, we expect enterprises to improve by more than 20% of their productivity,” said Nanthakumar Kandasamy, an expert from Skilift Consulting, noting that the sessions will help participants replicate their experience with other employees.

In addition to the courses, the experts from Skilift Consulting will visit selected companies in Dushanbe, Khatlon and Sughd during March 8-12.

Kandasamy added that “a significant part of the training focuses on practical activities. During the visits, we will analyse the companies' sewing process, meet with the trained trainers, provide inputs on management as well as assist them in measuring the improvements in their production”.