Kazakh manufacturing PMI shows return to contraction in November

Kazakh manufacturing PMI shows return to contraction in November
By Kanat Shaku in Almaty December 2, 2021

Operating conditions across the Kazakh manufacturing sector were “broadly stable” though registered a slight contraction in November, according to the latest Tengri Partners Kazakhstan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI). The index posted 49.9 in November, down from the 51.6 recorded in October, ending a two-month sequence of growth, the PMI survey report released by IHS Markit showed on December 1.

Anything above 50.0 signifies an overall expansion and anything below 50.0 represents a deterioration. Output and new orders continued to rise, but at reduced rates. Meanwhile, inflationary pressures strengthened further and higher living costs led some staff members leaving manufacturing for other opportunities elsewhere, resulting in another reduction in employment.

Anuar Ushbayev, managing partner and chief investment officer at Tengri Partners, said: "Latest PMI data suggest that manufacturers in Kazakhstan have started to feel the strain from the various headwinds facing the sector, with material shortages, a lack of labour and price pressures all acting as negative influences at present. As such, business confidence dropped to a one-year low in November.”

"Firms were still able to eke out growth of output and new orders, but will be hoping for an improvement in wider economic conditions if they are to sustain these improvements through to the end of the year," he added.

“Supply-chain issues were highlighted by a further lengthening of vendor lead times. In fact, the latest deterioration was the most marked since January. Longer delivery times reflected logistical issues, a lack of vehicles to transport goods and delays from China and Russia,” the PMI survey report said. “Material shortages and logistical issues caused a rise in backlogs of work, the sixth in the past seven months.”

“Manufacturers were also faced with a sharp increase in costs for inputs, with the rate of inflation the third-fastest in almost three years of data collection so far. More than two-thirds of respondents signalled an increase in their input prices over the course of the month,” it added. 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

EU challenges China’s Belt and Road with €300bn Global Gateway

Erdogan makes ‘Albayrak’s man’ new finance minister with Turkey still mired in lira crisis

ISTANBUL BLOG: Central bank intervention throws good money after bad

Data

Georgia’s annual GDP growth stable at 6.9% in October

For the first 10 months of the year, Geostat estimates an average growth rate of 10.5%.

Turkish manufacturers raised selling prices at sharpest pace on record shows November PMI

Companies need to see some stabilisation in the lira, says IHS Markit economics director.

Russia’s manufacturing PMI sees strongest growth for six months in November

The headline seasonally adjusted IHS Markit Russia Manufacturing PMI posted 51.7 in November, fractionally higher than 51.6 recorded in October, but the upturn was the fastest in six months.

Poland’s CPI growth shoots above upper range of consensus to 7.7% y/y in November

The November reading sets the scene for the National Bank of Poland (NBP) to raise interest rates for the third time this year during its meeting later this week.

Ukraine's real wages increase 4% y/y in October

Real wages in Ukraine rose 4.0% year on year in October, slowing from 6.9% y/y growth in September, the State Statistics Service reported on November 29.

Georgia’s annual GDP growth stable at 6.9% in October
4 hours ago
Turkish manufacturers raised selling prices at sharpest pace on record shows November PMI
19 hours ago
Russia’s manufacturing PMI sees strongest growth for six months in November
22 hours ago
Poland’s CPI growth shoots above upper range of consensus to 7.7% y/y in November
1 day ago
Ukraine's real wages increase 4% y/y in October
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. LONG READ: Russia looks poised to invade Ukraine, but what would an invasion actually look like?
    7 days ago
  2. Tehran City Council renames streets in dig at Azerbaijan
    7 days ago
  3. Ready for war at any time in southern Armenia
    5 days ago
  4. More details emerge of alleged coup plot in Ukraine
    3 days ago
  5. MOSCOW BLOG: Is Russia’s build-up of troops on Ukraine’s border a new Cuban Missile crisis?
    3 days ago
  1. LONG READ: Russia looks poised to invade Ukraine, but what would an invasion actually look like?
    7 days ago
  2. STOLYPIN: The West’s response to Lukashenko’s migrant gambit might seal Belarus’ fate
    16 days ago
  3. Rare 'rat king' found in Estonia
    1 month ago
  4. COMMENT: Talk of war increases long-standing tensions between Russia, Ukraine, Belarus and Nato
    15 days ago
  5. Tehran City Council renames streets in dig at Azerbaijan
    7 days ago

Reports

Dismiss