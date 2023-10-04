The Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan expects to launch the piping of Russian gas to Uzbekistan by the end of October, TASS has reported, with reference to the head of the ministry, Almasadam Satkaliev.

The energy minister reportedly told a briefing that repairs to pipelines required for the gas transit were coming to an end.

"Repair operations under way on Kazakh territory are currently being completed. They are connected with construction works, with separating a line out for the metering of gas. I think that as those works come to completion, we will be able to announce the start of transit shortly," he was quoted as saying.

Separately, Satkaliev clarified that supply volumes would be agreed in line with Uzbekistan's request. He promised to specify the exact figure after Tashkent submitted its application.

In November 2022, Russia proposed the creation of a tripartite gas union with the participation of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan. The coordination of gas transit arrangements and supplies to other markets, in particular China, would be among its goals, said Moscow.

In January, the energy ministries of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan signed cooperation plans with Russia's Gazprom. Initially, it was reported that there were plans to launch the transit of Russian gas to Uzbekistan via Kazakhstan from March 1, but the status of the required infrastructure remained unsatisfactory by that deadline.

In early June, Satkaliyev underlined his readiness to ensure the transit of Russian gas to Uzbekistan. The infrastructure would be prepared for the autumn-winter season ahead, he said.

Uzbekistan and Russia have signed an agreement on the gas supplies. According to the terms of the deal concluded by UzGasTrade and Gazprom Export, up to 2.8bn cubic metres of Russian natural gas will be supplied per year to Uzbekistan.