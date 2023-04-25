Kazakhstan: Masimov gets 18-year sentence over Bloody January events

Kazakhstan: Masimov gets 18-year sentence over Bloody January events
Masimov, right in the defendant's cage in glasses, seen in a handout photo shared by the Astana court. / Official handout
By Almaz Kumenov for Eurasianet April 25, 2023

A court in Kazakhstan has sentenced the once-powerful former head of the security services, Karim Masimov, to 18 years in prison on charges of high treason over what his accusers say was his role in orchestrating nationwide unrest in January 2022.

The judge presiding over the Specialised Inter-district Criminal Court in Astana also ruled on April 24 to strip Masimov of the right to hold public office in perpetuity. 

The trial has been held under a heavy cloak of secrecy – a fact that has denied the public any opportunity to gain any more of an understanding of the circumstances that led, in the government’s narrative, to violence that claimed the lives of at least 238 people.

Masimov’s former deputies in the National Security Committee, or KNB – Anvar Sadykulov, Daulet Yergozhin and Marat Osipov – were all found guilty of various charges, ranging from treason to abuse of office, and sentenced to 16, 15 and three years in prison, respectively.

The press service for the court said in its statement that investigators also managed to recover up to $46mn in unlawfully appropriated funds.  

That Masimov is alleged to have committed treason is all that prosecutors have divulged. How exactly he is said to have done it remains largely a mystery. 

The events that culminated in the bloodshed that turned the city of Almaty upside down on January 5-6 last year started in a distant region in western Kazakhstan.

In the first days of the year, residents of the town of Zhanaozen mounted pickets in protest at a steep increase in the price for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), which is used to fuel automobiles. That demonstration inspired other spontaneous nationwide gatherings that evolved quickly into a broader show of discontent toward the government.

In Almaty, a large and peaceful evening march held on the evening of January 4 was roughly dispersed by the police. The following day, an apparently different and far more violent crowd of people turned up in a downtown square, clashed with police and set light to buildings.

State prosecutors have made a series of claims about the events of that day. One is that senior KNB officials and other law enforcement leaders purposely failed to take action to put a stop to the unrest. The suggestion made by investigators is that plotters were knowingly fanning the chaos and political tension as a prelude to seizing power. Another is that mobs involved in instigating the violence were not protestors at all, but co-conspirators in an elaborate plot to overthrow the government. 

The implication is that Masimov was ultimately directing the entire strategy. Even as the turmoil was still unfolding, many commentators suggested that disaffected relatives of the former president, Nursultan Nazarbayev, who stepped down in 2019, may also have been involved in the plotting, but prosecutors have never publicly come out in support of this hypothesis.

Either way, Masimov resigned on January 6 and was arrested one day later.

Following his downfall, Masimov’s accusers undertook notable efforts to cast him not just as a power-hungry schemer, but also a beneficiary of unbridled corruption. In March, two months after his arrest, the KNB released what it said was evidence of its former head’s greed. This included photos of mansions, luxury Swiss watches, a huge fleet of premium cars and suitcases full of dollars all said to belong to the former KNB chief.

Prosecutors stopped short of ever accusing Nazarbayev or his immediate relatives, all of whom long enjoyed Masimov’s loyalty, of anything similar. Nazarbayev’s behind-the-scenes influence has rapidly evaporated, however.

Even while the unrest was still roiling in January 2022, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev removed his predecessor from his influential position as head of the domestic Security Council. In the months that followed, numerous Nazarbayev cronies were shunted out of their positions in power, and some were even arrested and prosecuted. 

Almaz Kumenov is an Almaty-based journalist.

This article first appeared on Eurasianet here.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

ING: World trade to see big shifts and weaker growth in 2023

Kazakhstan's CPI inflation slows to 18% in March

Data indicate Korea exporters dodge sanctions by shipping to Russia via Central Asia, South Caucasus

News

Czechoslovak communist interior minister to stand trial in landmark case

Vratislav Vajnar is on trial for the killing of three people who attempted to cross the country's heavily guarded border in the late 1980s, in one of the very few cases where a top official in the communist regime has faced justice.

Teachers and students protest against law curbing teachers' rights in Budapest

Bill punishes teachers for previous protests by allowing state to monitor teachers' cellphones and computers, discipline them for criticism and dock salary payments, and extends hours and compels them to work on Sundays and move to other regions.

Black Sea grain deal in danger as Lavrov butts heads with UN

When a female journalist asked Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov if the Black Sea grain deal was dead as he walked into a meeting of the UN Security Council on April 24 all he would say is "nice dress."

Czech tycoon Kretinsky and Slovak business partner Tkac strengthen their footing in France

Billionaire partners have agreed to acquire French publishing group Editis and have bid to increase their share in French retail chain Casino.

‘Relegated’ Gazprom looks set for football sponsorship deal with Istanbul’s Besiktas

Ex-semi-pro football player and Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan may hope agreement will help with Turkey’s plans to score as a gas hub.

Czechoslovak communist interior minister to stand trial in landmark case
5 hours ago
Teachers and students protest against law curbing teachers' rights in Budapest
5 hours ago
Black Sea grain deal in danger as Lavrov butts heads with UN
5 hours ago
Czech tycoon Kretinsky and Slovak business partner Tkac strengthen their footing in France
5 hours ago
‘Relegated’ Gazprom looks set for football sponsorship deal with Istanbul’s Besiktas
12 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. LONG READ: Russia the mining and minerals titan of the future
    8 days ago
  2. The EU is not ready for Ukraine
    4 days ago
  3. Fighting Russia from Chechnya to Ukraine – and back again
    5 days ago
  4. Iran frets as Israel opens embassy 11 miles from border in Turkmenistan
    4 days ago
  5. EBRD invests record €13.1bn into its region in 2022
    3 months ago
  1. Kremlin releases a new foreign policy concept outlining its plans for a “multipolar” world
    24 days ago
  2. EBRD invests record €13.1bn into its region in 2022
    3 months ago
  3. Start of a new super cycle – fat and flat for 2023?
    4 months ago
  4. US to step up pressure on Orban government, may levy sanctions against Hungarian citizens, press report
    13 days ago
  5. Zelenskiy says may be forced to negotiate peace deal if Ukraine loses Bakhmut
    26 days ago

Reports

Dismiss