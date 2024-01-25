Kenya strikes coltan deposits across six counties

By bne IntelliNews January 25, 2024

Kenya has announced the discovery of significant deposits of coltan, a rare mineral used in the manufacture of cell phones, laptops and other electronic devices, in six counties of the East African country.

"It is now official. We have coltan deposits in the country, and we want to see how we can inspire the investors," Mining and Blue Economy Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya said on Wednesday (January 24), Business Daily reports.

The minister revealed that so far 970 mineral occurrences have been noted across Kenya, adding that mining would kick off soon and laboratories will be decentralised to counties for easier testing of minerals.

"We shall be setting up laboratories services in eight regions where we shall be testing samples and declaring the quality of minerals found in a particular region," he said.

Mvurya also vowed to “weed out” illegal miners of coltan, the vast majority of which is found in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). "We want mining to be a business where investors comply with all aspects of the law," he said, noting that the cabinet has established a special unit to enforce compliance.

Coltan, short for columbite-tantalite, itself contains technology minerals tantalum and niobium, concentrates of which Brazil, Canada and Australia are the leading producers.

The DRC is the global leader in tantalum production by quite a large margin while the third largest miner is Rwanda. In both African countries, coltan is generally mined via artisanal operations.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

Nigeria’s bureau de change operators seek permission to display black market rates

The Association of Bureau De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON) is actively seeking regulatory approval to publicly display black-market exchange rates for the naira against the dollar on online ... more

Uganda in talks with UAE’s Alpha MBM to finance $4bn oil refinery project

Uganda is in talks to finance the building of a $4bn oil refinery with Dubai-based Alpha MBM Investments after having failed to secure funding for the project last year, leading to a consortium that ... more

Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola buys stake in Dangote Cement

Nigerian entrepreneur and investor Femi Otedola has made an investment in Dangote Cement, the leading cement company in the country. The size of the investment remains undisclosed, but Nigerian ... more

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Iranian-backed militants fired ballistic missiles for the first time in two years at a US base in Iraq
    4 days ago
  2. Iran vows revenge after Israeli attack on Damascus
    5 days ago
  3. STOLYPIN: No, World War III is not on the horizon
    5 days ago
  4. Who was Peshraw Dizayee, the Kurdish businessman killed in the IRGC strikes?
    9 days ago
  5. Russia and China maintain grip on Kazakhstan’s uranium supply amid US and EU high reliance on it
    6 days ago
  1. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    5 months ago
  2. Top Ukrainian politician Oleksiy Arestovych gives seventh confirmation of Russia-Ukraine peace deal agreed in March 2022
    1 month ago
  3. Serbian opposition leader brutally beaten by secret services
    20 days ago
  4. Russian spring offensive could lead to war with Nato, according to German defence scenario
    9 days ago
  5. US warns Kyiv it will stop delivering badly needed Patriot missiles to Ukraine soon
    16 days ago

Reports

Dismiss