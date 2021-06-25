Khamenei given Iran made coronavirus vaccine shot

Khamenei given Iran made coronavirus vaccine shot
Khamenei gets his first shot of COVIran Barekat.
By bne IntelIiNews June 25, 2021

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on June 25 received his first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine made in Iran, state TV reported.

TV footage showed Khamenei, 82, receiving the COVIran Barekat vaccine, developed by a state-affiliated company and sanctioned for public use earlier this month.

With an efficacy of around 80%, COV-Iran Barekat has a greater efficacy than China’s Sinopharm vaccine, a senior member of Iran’s National Task Force for Fighting COVID-19, Minou Mohraz, was cited as saying by Fars News Agency on June 16.

Iran, with a population of 83mn, has officially recorded 83,588 deaths from coronavirus. Neighbouring Turkey, with the same population, has officially registered 49,417 deaths related to the virus. Serious concerns about the reliability of the coronavirus data produced by the health ministries of both countries have been raised by both in-country and external experts but the criticism of Turkey’s statistical releases has been louder and more sustained. Notably, even though Turkey has a much lower death rate, its number of officially logged coronavirus cases stands at 5.39mn, compared to Iran’s 3.15mn. The Middle East country with the third worst coronavirus outbreak is Iraq with an official 1.32mn cases. The Iraqi population numbers 39mn.

Iran is attempting to accelerate its coronavirus vaccination programme. Tehran has several times complained that US sanctions, which Washington says are not meant to hamper humanitarian deliveries to the Islamic Republic, are in fact slowing the sourcing and delivery of vaccines.

In January, Khamenei banned health officials from importing vaccines made in the US and UK, claiming they were unreliable and might be used to spread coronavirus infections to other nations.

Iran is also using Russia's Sputnik V vaccine in its inoculation drive. It is being made locally. A vaccine jointly produced by Iran and Cuba also looks set to come into the picture.

Iran launched human trials of COVIran in December. Other home-made vaccines are in the pipeline.

Iran is also participating in the COVAX scheme, run by the GAVI vaccine alliance and the World Health Organization (WHO). Its objective is to secure fair access to vaccines for poorer countries.

bneGREEN: Carbon's emerging costs

bneGREEN: Most green energy beats coal on price in 2020

No sign election of Raisi as Iran's president will derail efforts to restore nuclear deal

Belarus moves jailed opposition blogger Roman Protasevich and partner Sofia Sapega to house arrest

Belarusian authorities have released jailed opposition blogger Roman Protasevich and his Russian-national partner Sofia Sapega to house arrest after the pair have been in pre-trial detention for over a month.

Dutch PM tells Orban he is free to leave EU as pressure grows over Hungary’s anti-LGBT law

EU set to launch yet another infringement action against Hungary, as 17 EU leaders sign letter pledging to 'continue fighting against discrimination of the LGBTI community'.

Leaked documents indicate Russia spent €11.4mn ahead of Moldovan presidential election

Former president Igor Dodon denies receiving funds from Moscow, after leaked documents obtained by German Bild indicate financial support channeled to 'friendly' candidates.

Russian forces oppose the UK Navy’s Freedom of Navigation Operation off Crimea

The British 8,500-tonne destroyer HMS Defender was buzzed two days ago by Russian fast jets off Sevastopol. Moscow promptly claimed that Defender was trespassing in Russian Territorial Waters and refusing to follow Russian orders.

Turkey’s Antalya Airport operator TAV-Fraport forecloses on Onur Air’s eight aircraft

Court of bailiffs orders low-cost carrier to cease flying. Though planes are worth €145mn, the foreclosure is for just €26,000, sources complain to newspaper.

  LONG READ: Who is Sergei Pugachev, the oligarch that accused Abramovich of buying Chelsea on Putin's orders?
    2 months ago
  Bulgaria keeps veto on launch of EU accession talks with North Macedonia
    3 days ago
  MOSCOW BLOG: Russia and Europe –friends again?
    2 days ago
  EU reaches deal on sectoral Belarus economic sanctions
    5 days ago
  Russian forces oppose the UK Navy's Freedom of Navigation Operation off Crimea
    19 hours ago
  Russia's gross international reserves tops $600bn for the first time ever
    24 days ago
  Germany deal to buy Sputnik V dead, but India to receive 360mn doses
    1 month ago
  Belarus' economy will collapse without Russia's help
    22 days ago
  STOLYPIN: The challenges of targeting Minsk and doing more harm than good
    25 days ago
  Russia is back in the Mediterranean and it is there to stay
    23 days ago

