Korea’s Vuno supplies X-ray imaging solution to Mongolia

VUNO, a South Korean company that develops medical software, said on March 9 that it would supply its artificial intelligence-based chest X-ray solution, VUNO Med-Chest X-ray, to the National Center for Communicable Diseases of Mongolia, Koreabiomed reported.
Mongolia’s health authorities asked the World Health Organization (WHO) to purchase the product to meet the country’s increasing demand for solutions to deal with lung and chest diseases, including the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Mongolia’s National Center for Communicable Diseases conducted clinical trials of the AI-based solution from VUNO for sexually transmitted diseases in 2017.
“We are glad to supply VUNO Med-Chest X-ray solution to the Mongolian National Center for Communicable Diseases, which has maintained a long relationship with us,” VUNO CEO Kim Hyun-jun said. “VUNO will keep making efforts to help more countries in need of healthcare.”
Uzbekistan’s foreign minister, Abdulaziz Kamilov, as part of a two-day trip to Pakistan held talks with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan during which the prospect of Pakistan’s Karachi and ... more
Norwegian renewable developer Scatec and local partner Nizam Energy have secured a $100mn financial closure for the 150-MW Sukkur solar project in Pakistan’s Sindh Province. The closure comes ... more
Japan is extending an emergency aid grant totalling $4.8mn to Armenia and Azerbaijan to help the two countries deal with the humanitarian crisis created by last autumn’s six-week conflict over the ... more