Korean nuclear tech company KHNP to sign LOI with ZE PAK on Poland’s nuclear power programme

Korean nuclear tech company KHNP to sign LOI with ZE PAK on Poland’s nuclear power programme
The Dukavony nuclear power plant in Czechia. Warsaw wants to replace much of Poland's dirty coal-fired electricity generation currently dominating the energy mix. / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews October 28, 2022

Korea’s nuclear power technology provider KHNP is expected to sign a letter of intent on building a nuclear power plant in Poland in cooperation with privately held power firm ZE PAK, Polish media reported on October 28.

The KHNP-ZE PAK project would run concurrently with the government-led nuclear power programme, which is expected to pick the US company Westinghouse Electric in November to build the first reactor, Poland’s Minister of Environment and Climate Anna Moskwa said on October 27.

The first reactor will be located in the coastal municipality of Choczewo, 80 kilometres northwest of Gdansk. Poland’s ambitious plan is to kick-start construction in 2026, with completion scheduled just seven years later, in 2033. 

KHNP is one of three technology providers interested in Poland’s plan to build between four and six reactors by the mid-2040s. France’s EDF is also in the race, which, if completed successfully, would replace much of the country's dirty coal-fired electricity generation currently dominating the energy mix.

KHNP initially offered Poland to build six reactors for $26.7bn, were it to land the government contract. Westinghouse’s offer is worth a reported $31.3bn while EDF’s is $33bn-48.5bn, depending on the variant.

Poland has recently begun suggesting that it may find a formula to work with at least Westinghouse and the Koreans in government- and business-led threads of its nuclear power effort.

Poland has recently stepped up cooperation with Korea. Warsaw signed a framework agreement for the purchase of 288 Korean-made K239 Chunmoo self-propelled multiple rocket launchers, Poland's Ministry of Defence said on October 19.

Poland also signed agreements for Korean K2 Black Panther tanks and K9 Thunder self-propelled howitzers earlier this year.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Kazakhstan: Oil-rich west to become green hydrogen hub

bneGREEN: Climate window set to slam shut, warns Guterres

Chunky rate hike introduced in Kazakhstan as fleeing Russians drive up consumer prices

News

Kosovo delays new rules on car number plates under pressure from EU and US

Pristina’s requirement that Serbian license plates will have to be replaced with the RKS code angered Serbs in northern Kosovo.

Ukraine war brings Georgia’s troubled deep sea port back on to the agenda

The mega project was cancelled in 2020 amid political acrimony and geopolitical speculation. Now, a shift in regional transport routes may be breathing new life into it.

Putin calls for a new world order in his annual Valdai speech

"America has nothing to offer the world except domination." Russian President Vladimir Putin railed against the US and its allies in the West and called on the other countries in the non-aligned world to join Russia in building a new multipolar world

Croatia’s PM under pressure to resign after ex-ministers charged for corruption

Croatian opposition parties have urged Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic to resign after the anti-corruption body charged four of his former ministers.

US blocks assets of Moldovan oligarchs and Russian agent

Fugitive politicians Vlad Plahotniuc and Ilan Shor among those sanctioned by the US.

Kosovo delays new rules on car number plates under pressure from EU and US
20 hours ago
Ukraine war brings Georgia’s troubled deep sea port back on to the agenda
2 days ago
Putin calls for a new world order in his annual Valdai speech
2 days ago
Croatia’s PM under pressure to resign after ex-ministers charged for corruption
2 days ago
US blocks assets of Moldovan oligarchs and Russian agent
3 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Putin puts Russia into economic martial law, makes cabinet war HQs
    6 days ago
  2. Hungary’s Viktor Orban flees Budapest’s huge anti-government protest
    6 days ago
  3. Moldova faces power blackouts after Transnistria halves electricity supplies
    6 days ago
  4. ENERGY CRISIS: Gas prices down but restocking EU tanks in 2023 looks more difficult than 2022
    8 days ago
  5. The rise of Iran's drone and ballistic missile industry
    5 days ago
  1. Truck bomb destroys part of Kerch bridge to Crimea
    22 days ago
  2. PANNIER: Russia’s two centuries of Central Asia dominance are over
    18 days ago
  3. Germany says three out of four Nord Stream pipelines damaged beyond repair
    1 month ago
  4. Poll shows Putin's popularity took hit in September but remained as high as 77%
    1 month ago
  5. Suspected Ukrainian attacks force closure of Crimean bridge connected to Russia
    2 months ago

Reports

Dismiss