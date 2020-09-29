Kosovo allocates €87mn for economic recovery programme

Kosovo’s government allocated €87mn for the implementation of the economic recovery plan to support firms and citizens affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic, PM Avdullah Hoti said on September 28.

The allocated financing is within the Fund for Economic Recovery, which amounts to €385mn.

In a Facebook post, Hoti announced that €60mn will be allocated as subsidies for companies to pay salaries to their workers. The funds will be allocated based on the number of employees declared at the end of December.

The government will allocate additional €7.5mn for receivers of social assistance for the last three months of the year, while €12mn will be spent for increasing subsidies in agriculture.

€2.5mn is earmarked to support culture, youth and sports.

The government allocated €1mn for entrepreneurship, and the same amount of money for firms with financial difficulties, for regional development projects, for employment of women as well as for low-income families from other communities.