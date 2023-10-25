Kosovo reportedly accepts new EU proposal in Belgrade-Pristina normalisation dialogue

Western diplomats have put forward a fresh proposal for the implementation of the basic agreement between Kosovo and Serbia, which was reportedly accepted by Kosovo’s government, Koha.net reported on October 25, citing government officials.

Diplomatic efforts towards the normalisation of relations between Belgrade and Pristina intensified following a period of increased tensions in northern Kosovo, characterised by a series of violent incidents in recent months. The latest took place on September 24 in Banjska, northern Kosovo, resulting in the deaths of one Kosovan police officer and three Serbian assailants.

This initiative, in addition to the draft on the "implementation of Article 7", has been termed by the EU a "modern European proposal" for the statute of the Association of Serbian-majority municipalities, the article said. Kosovo is required to set up the association as part of the normalisation process.

In response to Koha.net, Kosovo’s government has confirmed Prime Minister Kurti's agreement to use this new plan as a basis for further deliberations.

Kurti has expressed his willingness to meet with leaders from Germany, France and Italy, and the president of the European Commission on the sidelines of the upcoming European Council summit on October 26-27 in Brussels.

The European Union has confirmed the presentation of a "modern European proposal" for the Association of Serb-majority municipalities in Kosovo. The EU anticipates swift action from both parties involved in order to demonstrate their commitment to the normalisation process.

In a recent update, the spokesperson of the EU for foreign policy, Peter Stano, clarified that there will be no meeting between Kurti and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on October 26 in Brussels, but both leaders will have individual meetings with specific EU leaders.

High Representative Josep Borrell will brief European Council leaders on the Kosovo-Serbia dialogue, highlighting its critical importance for the EU.