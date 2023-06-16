Kosovo's robust economic growth put at risk by rising tensions with Serbia

Kosovo's robust economic growth put at risk by rising tensions with Serbia
By bne IntelliNews June 16, 2023

Kosovo’s GDP rose by 3.9% y/y in Q1, to nearly €1.96bn, after it posted increasingly stronger growth rates since Q2 last year and an overall 2.7%b economic growth last year.

Kosovo is set to be the fastest-growing economy this year among the Southeast European countries, with projected growth of 3.7%, rising to 4.4% in 2024, according to the World Bank’s Global Economic Prospects published in June. However, the projection was drafted before the recent events in northern Kosovo that prompted concerns among foreign investors.

The 3.9% y/y growth in Q1 was the result of a 9.25% y/y advance in manufacturing, 14.9% advance in the IT&C sector and 10.3% stronger activity in the B2B services (professional, administrative, support).

On the GDP utilisation side, gross capital formation increased by 1% y/y and the final consumption of households and NPISH by 0.87% y/y.

The escalation of tensions in northern Kosovo may put on hold a number of investment projects with a direct impact on the economic growth this year and in the coming years.

The German-Kosovo Economic Chamber (KDWV) warned on June 15 that the political crisis in Kosovo due to the tense situation in the Serb-majority north of the country might prompt German companies to withdraw their current or planned investments.

“The members of KDWV are concerned that German companies may give up their investments in Kosovo, or stop existing activities," the declaration issued by the association reads, calling for a de-escalation of tensions and a sustainable business environment.

"News of political instability hurts the confidence of German customers and investors significantly. This has a negative impact on German-Kosovo economic relations and causes damage to Kosovo as a location for investment and business,” according to the statement published on the KDWV website. 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

EU announces “reversible and temporary measures” against Kosovo

Kosovan police say three border patrol officers kidnapped

Southeast Europe heads for hot summer of instability

News

Erdogan risks sparking tensions with Iran over land corridor Azerbaijan is demanding from Armenia

Tehran is opposed to proposal that might restrict its trade flows and influence in the South Caucasus.

Russia claims Kyiv is rejecting negotiations with Moscow “to please the West”

Foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova who made the claim has been described by Washington as a “high-profile purveyor” of Russia’s disinformation.

Slovakia’s new technocratic cabinet fails to secure vote of confidence

The cabinet will now remain in office until the snap elections on September 30, but with reduced powers.

EU announces “reversible and temporary measures” against Kosovo

Kosovan PM Albin Kurti is under pressure from the EU and other Western allies to de-escalate the situation in northern Kosovo.

Russia’s economy gets a war boost from tripling defence production

Russia’s economy has been boosted by a tripling of defence production in the last year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on June 14.

Erdogan risks sparking tensions with Iran over land corridor Azerbaijan is demanding from Armenia
1 hour ago
Russia claims Kyiv is rejecting negotiations with Moscow “to please the West”
11 hours ago
Slovakia’s new technocratic cabinet fails to secure vote of confidence
16 hours ago
EU announces “reversible and temporary measures” against Kosovo
1 day ago
Russia’s economy gets a war boost from tripling defence production
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Top 100 foreign companies still working in Russia see profits soar by half in 2022 to $13bn
    6 days ago
  2. After one year of operations, Russia’s McDonald’s replacement already more successful than original, owner reveals
    7 days ago
  3. Ukrainian forces go on the offensive as phase one of the counter-offensive begins
    5 days ago
  4. Albanian lek reaches new record high against the euro
    1 month ago
  5. Ukraine’s population crashes to 29mn
    9 days ago
  1. COMMENT: The diamond industry is in crisis and Botswana is going rogue!
    21 days ago
  2. Is Lukashenko dead?
    1 month ago
  3. Lukashenko collapses a second time, hospitalised in Moscow
    18 days ago
  4. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    1 month ago
  5. The EU can’t find most of Russia’s $300bn of frozen reserves
    3 months ago

Reports

Dismiss