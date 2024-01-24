KSE: External conditions to undermine Russia’s macro stability in 2024

KSE: External conditions to undermine Russia’s macro stability in 2024
Russia had a good year in 2023 with strong growth and oil exports. But sanction stresses will bite in 2024 as current account surplus falls to $51bn and half the NWF has been used up to support the budget. / bne IntelliNews
By Kyiv School of Economics January 24, 2024

External environment has become dramatically less supportive for the Russian economy and critical buffers are coming under pressure, Kyiv School of Economics (KSE) said in its latest Russia Chartbook released on January 24.

The most important change to Russia’ macroeconomic situation over the past twelve months has been the sharp deterioration of its external balance. In 2023, total goods exports reached $423bn, a decline of 29% vs. the previous year, report KSE analysts Benjamin Hilgenstock, Yuliia Pavytska and Vira Ivanchuk.

This has contributed to much smaller trade turnover in 2023 ($118bn, -63%) and current account surpluses ($50bn, -79%) that is fundamentally eroding macroeconomic stability.

As a result of sharply lower inflows of foreign currency, the ruble has lost ~40% of its value against euro and US dollar since the autumn of 2022. In turn, this has increased inflationary pressures and forced the CBR to hike interest rates by cumulative 850 bps as well as reintroduce capital controls.

Signs of stepped-up energy sanctions enforcement having impact. Following a period during which the price cap’s shortcomings had become apparent and threatened the overall effectiveness of the energy sanctions regime, coalition authorities have stepped up enforcement measures, including by modifying the ineffective attestations system and by imposing sanctions on entities as well as vessels involved in price cap violations.

The data shows that widespread violations of the oil price sanctions continue. In October-December 2023, more than 98% of Russian seaborne crude oil exports were likely sold above $60/barrel. At the same time, close to one third of the total volume was shipped with the involvement of G7/EU service providers. This points to very low compliance with the price cap, likely via falsified pricing information (i.e., attestation fraud).

0124 Ukraine 98% of oil price sanctions ignored KSE

0124 Ukraine share of EU tankers in Russian oil transport KSE

0124 Russia oil price discount OOTT KSE

0124 Russia oil tax revenues federal budget OOTT KSE  

Russia’s reliance on G7/EU-owned and/or -insured vessels has fallen significantly in the case of crude oil. In H2 2023, their share stood at only 30%—a sharp drop from 51% in H1 2023 and 58% in H2 2022. Importantly, however, the shadow fleet’s expansion has slowed down/stalled—at least for the time being.

However, Western efforts to tighten the oil sanction implementation appear to be having an effect already. The discount on Russian oil vs. Brent, which is the key mechanism through which export earnings are driven down, has started to widen again in recent months. Should similar steps be taken in the coming months, Russia’s external balance could approach a critically low level.

Russia’s macro buffers are coming under stress due to the war and sanctions. While the 2023 budget deficit reached only 1.9% of GDP and rising non-oil and gas revenues allowed authorities to spend RUB3 trillion more than originally expected, financing is set to become more challenging in 2024.

With external sources cut off due to sanctions, Russia has had to rely primarily on the National Welfare Fund. In fact, almost half of the fund’s liquid assets, including all hard currency, have been used up since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Going forward, the Russian banking system will likely have to carry more of the burden by buying up domestic debt issuance. Sanctions have also significantly constrained access to foreign reserves and limited policy space for the central bank.

The robust economic recovery reported for 2023 of about 3.5% y/y growth conceals the underlying vulnerabilities, according to KSE. The Russian economy is benefitting from a large war-related fiscal stimulus, which will become even stronger this year. A dramatic increase in military spending could add around 2.5pp to GDP growth in 2024. Thus, it is not surprising that economic activity has essentially fully rebounded from the initial shock due to the war and sanctions. However, the underlying fundamentals of the economy are weak, and problems will eventually resurface.

 

The Kyiv School of Economics (KSE) is a bne IntelliNews media partner and a leading source of economic analysis and information on Ukraine. This content originally appeared on the KSE website.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Blinken tours Africa in attempt to sway countries away from Russia’s influence

#BREAKING: 65 Ukrainian POWs reportedly killed in Russian plane crash in the Belgorod region

Liberal Russians line up to support anti-war candidate Boris Nadezhdin ahead of upcoming Presidential election

Opinion

STOLYPIN: No, World War III is not on the horizon

It has suddenly become unexpectedly and depressingly fashionable to predict the imminence of World War III, and the westward march of Moscow’s grim legions.

ING: What the Red Sea crisis could mean for commodity markets

Attacks by Iranian-backed Houthis from Yemen on commercial vessels passing through the Red Sea have made some shipowners reluctant to sail via the Suez Canal and Red Sea.

GUSTAFSON: The rise and fall of Russian steel

In Soviet times, the steel industry was the very symbol of the country’s planned industrialization. The sector revived in the 1990s before flourishing in the noughties, becoming one of Russia's big export-earners. But sanctions have hit it hard.

PANNIER: Rising prominence of Tajiks in terrorist attacks abroad may reflect loss of hope back home

Just as many Uzbeks were drawn to extremism during dark days of Karimov, growing numbers of Tajik nationals fed up with Rahmon regime are joining Islamic terror groups.

BOFIT: Uncertainty over foreign aid clouds Ukraine’s otherwise better-than-expected economic performance

Preliminary figures from the State Statistics Service of Ukraine (Ukrstat) show that Ukraine’s GDP grew by 9.3% y/y in the third quarter of 2023. But the outlook for 2024 is clouded by uncertainty over crucial western funding.

STOLYPIN: No, World War III is not on the horizon
4 days ago
ING: What the Red Sea crisis could mean for commodity markets
5 days ago
GUSTAFSON: The rise and fall of Russian steel
8 days ago
PANNIER: Rising prominence of Tajiks in terrorist attacks abroad may reflect loss of hope back home
12 days ago
BOFIT: Uncertainty over foreign aid clouds Ukraine’s otherwise better-than-expected economic performance
16 days ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Iranian-backed militants fired ballistic missiles for the first time in two years at a US base in Iraq
    3 days ago
  2. Iran vows revenge after Israeli attack on Damascus
    4 days ago
  3. STOLYPIN: No, World War III is not on the horizon
    4 days ago
  4. Who was Peshraw Dizayee, the Kurdish businessman killed in the IRGC strikes?
    8 days ago
  5. Russia and China maintain grip on Kazakhstan’s uranium supply amid US and EU high reliance on it
    5 days ago
  1. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    5 months ago
  2. Top Ukrainian politician Oleksiy Arestovych gives seventh confirmation of Russia-Ukraine peace deal agreed in March 2022
    1 month ago
  3. Serbian opposition leader brutally beaten by secret services
    19 days ago
  4. Russian spring offensive could lead to war with Nato, according to German defence scenario
    9 days ago
  5. US warns Kyiv it will stop delivering badly needed Patriot missiles to Ukraine soon
    15 days ago

Reports

Dismiss