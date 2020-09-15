KYC start-up Sumsub secures $6mn from Russian investors

KYC start-up Sumsub secures $6mn from Russian investors
KYC start-up Sumsub secures $6mn from Russian investors
By bne IntelliNews September 15, 2020

Sumsub, an identity verification start-up with Russian roots, announced in the first week of September the completion of a $6mn round of fund-raising, reports East-West Digital News (EWDN).

This Series A was led by MetaQuotes, a Russian-rooted financial trading software company, with participation from Telegram VP Ilia Perekopsky and unnamed existing investors.

Founded in 2015 by Peter, Andrey and Yakov Sever and Vladislav Zholudev, Sumsub is headquartered in London with offices in St. Petersburg, Berlin, Nicosia and Hong Kong.

In 2017 it raised funding from United Capital Partners and Flint Capital. As reported by Rusven, the latter sold its stake earlier this year to an undisclosed “major IT holding.” Sumsub claims it serves more than 600 clients including BlaBlaCar, Gett, Paysend and Uber with a capacity to verify 6,500 distinct types of documents.

It has designed “76 specific solutions” to meet local regulators’ requirements and cover nearly 200 countries in total. Even documents with local Asian languages Korean, Japanese, Chinese are handled, which Sumsub claims to have been the first to do.

The latest funding will allow the company to intensify its product development plans and expand into new markets, aiming to serve 1,000 new SME and enterprise customers by the end of next year.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Target Global bets on Russo-Estonian startup “to disrupt crypto payments”.

Croatia’s internet traffic up almost 50% in 2Q20 but revenues fall

Poland tables draft bill that could chase Huawei off the market

Tech

Target Global bets on Russo-Estonian startup “to disrupt crypto payments”.

Mercuryo.io, a Russian-founded startup based in Estonia, announced in the first week of September the completion of its first round of funding, having received €2.5mn from Target Global

Croatia’s internet traffic up almost 50% in 2Q20 but revenues fall

The increase in traffic was clearly linked to the shift of many activities online during the coronavirus pandemic, but the poor tourist season meant a fall in roaming fees for mobile operators.

Poland tables draft bill that could chase Huawei off the market

Warsaw wants providers of hardware and software to be vetted for potential influence from non-EU or non-Nato countries. Such requirements would clearly work against China’s Huawei.

Romania’s IT sector defies coronacrisis with robust growth in 2Q20

The value added generated by Romania’s IT and communications sector increased by 10.4% y/y in Q2, in contrast to the 10.5% GDP contraction.

Poland’s e-commerce behemoth Allegro expected to announce IPO details next week

The potential IPO could be worth $2.3bn-3bn, which would put Allegro’s valuation around $11bn.

Target Global bets on Russo-Estonian startup “to disrupt crypto payments”.
10 hours ago
Croatia’s internet traffic up almost 50% in 2Q20 but revenues fall
1 day ago
Poland tables draft bill that could chase Huawei off the market
2 days ago
Romania’s IT sector defies coronacrisis with robust growth in 2Q20
4 days ago
Poland’s e-commerce behemoth Allegro expected to announce IPO details next week
5 days ago

Most Read

  1. STOLYPIN: Whatever is happening to Putin?
    1 day ago
  2. EU under pressure to intervene as Bulgarian protests enter third month
    5 days ago
  3. Macron draws wrath of Erdogan after ‘attempt at driving wedge’ between Turkey’s people and leader
    1 day ago
  4. Moody’s hits Turkey with downgrade to all-time lowest rating in unscheduled move
    3 days ago
  5. Ankara “has become Wuhan” say doctors fighting Turkey’s raging coronavirus outbreak
    12 days ago
  1. Ankara “has become Wuhan” say doctors fighting Turkey’s raging coronavirus outbreak
    12 days ago
  2. STOLYPIN: Moscow is not Minsk, but it is in its shadow
    1 month ago
  3. China ‘ending Mongolian-language education in Inner Mongolia’
    15 days ago
  4. Doctors deny Navalny poisoned, but refuse to let him leave
    25 days ago
  5. MOSCOW BLOG: Will Russia invade Belarus?
    30 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss