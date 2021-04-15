Kyrgyz court frees ex-PM charged with corruption after he pays $12mn

Kyrgyz court frees ex-PM charged with corruption after he pays $12mn
Former Kyrgyz PM Kubanychbek Jumaliyev.
By Kanat Shaku in Almaty April 15, 2021

A former prime minister of Kyrgyzsan, Kubanychbek Jumaliyev, who was charged with corruption, has been released from pretrial detention after he paid the equivalent of almost $12mn in compensatory damages to the state treasury.

Jumaliyev, still a lawmaker in parliament, was arrested in early February on suspicion of abuse of office, tax evasion, money laundering and illegal enrichment. 

In December, Kyrgyz MPs approved an economic amnesty bill that allows individuals who have obtained financial assets through illegal means to avoid prosecution by surrendering the concerned assets to the State Treasury. The amnesty bill appeared to support fears voiced by the US embassy in Bishkek last October amid the upheaval that led to the fall of the Sooranbai Jeenbekov administration and the rise to power of fervent nationalist Sadyr Japarov, who was freed from jail by supporters during the turmoil that followed a parliamentary election that losing opposition parties decried as fixed.

At the time, the US Embassy outlined its support for “the efforts of President Jeenbekov, political leaders, civil society, and legal scholars to return the political life of the country to a constitutional order" and warned about the threat that organised crime poses to Kyrgyz democracy. The embassy added in an unusually frank statement: "It is clear that one of the obstacles towards democratic progress is the attempt by organized crime groups to exert influence over politics and elections." It also stated that the impact of organised crime "was evident with vote-buying during the October 4 elections, violence and intimidation in Ala-Too Square on October 9, and irregularities in the parliament session on October 10."

The Birinchi Mai district court in Bishkek made the decision to release Jumaliyev on April 12 after the State Committee for National Security (UKMK) said it had received from Jumaliyev cash and real estate with an estimated value equivalent to the aforementioned $12mn.

He was ordered to remain in Bishkek while the investigation against him continues. About a month ago, the 64-year-old Jumaliyev was transferred to a private hospital for treatment of heart problems and high blood pressure, but after four weeks in the hospital, he was returned to pretrial detention, RFE/RL reported.

Jumaliyev was prime minister from March to December 1998. He was also governor of Jalal-Abad Province from 1998 to 2001 and transport and telecommunications minister from 2001 to 2005 and first vice prime minister from 2002-2005. He founded the Democratic Party Adilet of Kyrgyzstan.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Kyrgyzstan: Referendum hands Japarov the super-presidency he craved

CEE reels as third wave of COVID-19 breaks

Perspectives: Turkey and China – can Azerbaijan be the bridge?

News

US slaps new sanctions on Russia, including debt bans

The administration of US President Joe Biden on April 15 released details of long expected new sanctions against Russia, including a ban on US investors buying newly issued Russian ruble bonds that will infuriate the Kremlin.

Junior ruling partner in Romania withdraws support for prime minister

The conflict between the two major partners in Romania’s ruling coalition reached a climax when Prime Minister Florin Citu dismissed the USR-PLUS health minister.

Belarus to hike central bank rates 75bp to 8.5% from April 21

The National Bank of the Republic of Belarus will hike its key interest rate by 75bp from April 21 to 8.5% to combat rising inflation. In addition, the bank’s overnight lending rate will be increased to 9.5% and the overnight deposit rate to 7.5%.

Kremlin says Putin's attendance at a summit with Biden will depend on Washington’s behaviour

Moscow is going out of its way to make it clear it wants to materially change the way the two countries work together.

GameStop-style investors trigger speculation in Arkle

162 Group forced by LSE to issue statement saying potential reverse takeover of Irish gold and zinc explorer by Mongolian miner was not going ahead.

US slaps new sanctions on Russia, including debt bans
4 hours ago
Junior ruling partner in Romania withdraws support for prime minister
14 hours ago
Belarus to hike central bank rates 75bp to 8.5% from April 21
14 hours ago
Kremlin says Putin's attendance at a summit with Biden will depend on Washington’s behaviour
14 hours ago
GameStop-style investors trigger speculation in Arkle
15 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Poland deploys troops close to Belarusian border in response to crackdown on Polish minority
    2 days ago
  2. Army sent into Tirana airport after strike grounds all flights
    7 days ago
  3. TRENIN: Russia-Ukraine war alert – what’s behind it and what lies ahead?
    2 days ago
  4. COMMENT: Is Ukraine facing an imminent Russian invasion?
    8 days ago
  5. Russia slaps flight restrictions on Turkey after Erdogan backs Ukraine
    2 days ago
  1. Lufthansa to launch a first class "Corona Lounge" in Moscow to immunise rich Germans
    1 month ago
  2. Poland deploys troops close to Belarusian border in response to crackdown on Polish minority
    2 days ago
  3. OBITUARY: Petr Kellner, Central Europe's great dealmaker
    17 days ago
  4. Army sent into Tirana airport after strike grounds all flights
    7 days ago
  5. TRENIN: Russia-Ukraine war alert – what’s behind it and what lies ahead?
    2 days ago

Reports

Dismiss