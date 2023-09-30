Liberal Progressive Slovakia nudges ahead of Robert Fico's Smer, according to exit polls

The liberal Progressive Slovakia party (PS) has come first in Slovakia’s snap general election, according to exit polls released late on September 30, and it looks to have the best chance to form a majority government.

According to an exit poll for TV Markiza, PS has won 23.5%, just ahead of populist former premier Robert Fico’s Smer party on 21.9%. A second poll for TV RTVS put PS on 20% vs 19.1% for Smer.

Support for PS has surged in recent weeks as the election became polarised between it and the left-leaning Smer party, with the liberal party expected to have done well among young urban voters.

If confirmed by the full count, the exit polls would mean that President Zuzana Caputova would give PS leader Michal Simecka the crucial first chance to form a government.

Whether he succeeds is likely to depend on the stance of Robert Pellegrini, Fico’s former lieutenant, who has formed his own centre-left Hlas party and now sits in third place after being squeezed by the two leading parties. One exit poll has him on 12.2%, another at 11.2%.

Pellegrini had indicated he preferred not to co-operate with Fico, but appears to have veered back to him in recent weeks and has been criticising the Progressives.

PS will also have to weave together sparring centre-right parties who detest each other and which also have attacked the liberal party's proposal to allow same-sex registered partnerships.

If Simecka succeeds in creating a majority coalition, he could become the most liberal prime minister in the V4 region, steering Slovakia into the core of European politics while its Polish and Hungarian neighbours remain on the fringes.

The Slovak election comes just two weeks before the Polish general election, in which there is a tight race between Jaroslaw Kaczynski’s ruling Law and Justice Party (PiS) and Donald Tusk’s Civic Platform. That election could also tilt Central Europe in a liberal pro-EU direction if PiS loses.

If Fico were to be able to form a government, he could ally with Viktor Orban’s Hungary to try to obstruct the work of the Commission, including aid for Ukraine and further sanctions on Russia.

If Kaczynski were also to be-re-elected, they could partner with Orban to make it much more much difficult for the European Union to move towards majority voting and to reach deals by the end of the year on an increase to the bloc’s budget, a new agreement on rules governing member-state budgets, a decision on beginning accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova and the formal implementation of a new system for handling asylum seekers and migrants

Opponents also claimed Fico could follow Orban’s playbook by trying to hollow out Slovak democracy, If Fico manages to return to power, there are fears he could undermine the country’s judiciary and police in an effort to safeguard Smer politicians and Smer-linked officials from ongoing criminal investigations.

Furthermore, opponents fear that he is determined never to allow such attacks to happen again, and he will now follow the Orban playbook of dismantling the country’s democracy and attacking the independent media and civil society organisations that he blames for the protests that brought him down in 2018.

Even before the election Fico had made claims of fraud and a “coup”, saying US-Hungarian philanthropist George Soros was masterminding a plot against him. “Big money from Soros has been invested here so that Fico will be defeated,” he told a rally.

Coalition building is now likely to be protracted given the spread of the votes among seven or eight parties and the divisions between them. Some commentators have predicted that no-one will succeed and the country will have to have another election.

Even if a majority government is formed, it is certain to be a coalition of at least four very different and fractious parties. This is likely to perpetuate the political turmoil the country has experienced over the past three and a half years under the centre-right government that replaced the previous Smer government.

Progressive Slovakia is likely to try to form a coalition with Hlas, the libertarian SaS party and the Christian Democrats (KDH).

However, these potential allies have turned on them in the heat of the campaign, damning them as too radical, and criticising the 39-year-old Simecka, currently vice-president of the European Parliament, as inexperienced. Christian Democrat leader Milan Majerský said the Progressives were "in many ways" a threat because of their gender policies. The libertarian Freedom and Solidarity Party (SaS) has also recently attacked the “neo-Marxist” Progressives.

While the parties argue, the technocrat government of Ludovit Odor will stay in office, but without the power to pass any significant reforms.

One of the key issues in the election was Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with Fico calling for an end to Slovak military aid and peace talks now. He also opposes further sanctions on Russia and Ukrainian membership of Nato.

Fico also says that the war is to blame for the sharp rise in food and energy prices that have hurt Slovak living standards. He has pledged to protect Slovaks from further hardship by an array of populist promises, despite the country’s serious budget deficit of close to 7% of GDP this year.

He has also attacked the government over the ongoing wave of irregular migrants

Fico has also tried to paint himself as the stability and order candidate, someone who will put an end to the chaos of the last centre-right government, and who is much better experienced than Simecka, who only took over as PS party leader two years ago.

The campaign has been plagued by disinformation on social media, including a deep fake recording of Simecka calling for higher beer prices.

President Caputova has been repeatedly warning that her country is in an “information storm”, saying there is “not only polarisation but fragmentation within our society”.

In May Bratislava-based think-tank Globsec published a survey showing that only 40% of Slovaks think Russia was responsible for the war in Ukraine by attacking Ukraine, while at the same time, 34% think the West is responsible by provoking Russia