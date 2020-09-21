Lithuania's bullish Ignitis Grupe sets IPO price range valuing company at up to €2.1bn

Lithuania's bullish Ignitis Grupe sets IPO price range valuing company at up to €2.1bn
By Linas Jegelevicius in Vilnius September 21, 2020

Lithuania's state-run energy group Ignitis Grupe (Ignitis Group) has set a price range of €22.5-€28 for its shares and global depository receipts ahead of its upcoming initial public offering (IPO).

The related prospectus has been approved by the Bank of Lithuania and has now been published on the company’s website, the group announced via the Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange on September 21.

The offer is comprised of 20.902mn shares. Based on the group's share capital, the offered price corresponds to a market capitalisation of approximately €1.692bn-2.105bn, and the value of the shares to be listed could range from €470.3mn to €585.2mn.

The offering is open for subscription from noon on September 21 to 1pm (EEST) on October 1. The inclusion of the offers securities into the Main Trading List of Nasdaq Vilnius and the Official List of the London Stock Exchange (LSE) is expected to take place on or around October 7.

Set up by the finance ministry in late February, a working group concluded that Ignitis Grupe would need to attract around €5bn-6bn by 2030, therefore, an IPO would be the most logical way of attracting funds.

The company has engaged J.P Morgan Securities plc, Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc, Swedbank AB (in cooperation with Kepler Cheuvreux S.A.) and UBS Europe SE to act as joint global co-ordinators and joint bookrunners and BofA Securities Europe SA to act as a joint bookrunner.

The state of Lithuania owns 100% of Ignitis Grupe. The revenue generated by Ignitis in Estonia, Latvia, Finland and Poland soared by 52% y/y to €61.3mn in 1H20. Total revenue of Ignitis Group for the same period increased by 5.9% to €590.9mn.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Leaked documents expose fat cat oligarchs’ extensive links to Latvian banks

US’ Dexcom to open services centre in Vilnius in 2021

Lithuania’s exports decreased by 8.2%, imports by 13.6% y/y in 1H20

News

Turkish Medical Association ‘dangerous as coronavirus’ says Erdogan’s ultra-nationalist ally in row over infection figures

MHP says body should be shut down after doctors repeat claims that Turkey’s official coronavirus data bear no relation to situation on the ground.

Guard’s engineering firm ‘offers to help relocate Tehran industries in plan to create new capital city’

Metropolis of 14mn seen as ‘bulging’ beyond reason and vulnerable to massive earthquake that would take unimaginable toll.

Health minster quits as coronavirus rampages through Czechia

Adam Vojtech stepped down and was swiftly replaced by epidemiologist Roman Prymula, who will have to tackle the deteriorating situation.

Hungarian PM openly endorses Donald Trump

Viktor Orban says he’s rooting for Trump’s reelection, views Hungary and Central Europe as defenders of conservative and Christian values pitted against the liberal West.

Dirty money investigation reviews identified payments worth $1.4bn linked to Turkmenistan

One case saw a $1.6mn payment from Turkmen trade ministry to a Scottish company for “confectioneries”. The money passed through Deutsche Bank in New York and arrived in a Latvian bank account.

Turkish Medical Association ‘dangerous as coronavirus’ says Erdogan’s ultra-nationalist ally in row over infection figures
4 hours ago
Guard’s engineering firm ‘offers to help relocate Tehran industries in plan to create new capital city’
1 day ago
Health minster quits as coronavirus rampages through Czechia
1 day ago
Hungarian PM openly endorses Donald Trump
1 day ago
Dirty money investigation reviews identified payments worth $1.4bn linked to Turkmenistan
1 day ago

Most Read

  1. STOLYPIN: Whatever is happening to Putin?
    8 days ago
  2. Moody's downgrades 13 Turkish banks, outlooks kept at negative
    6 days ago
  3. COMMENT: Ukraine’s the Old Rotten System is alive and well
    5 days ago
  4. Lukashenko, Putin meet in Sochi, Russia grants $1.5bn bailout loan... and more?
    8 days ago
  5. Turkey’s first 'flying car' prototype completes short test flight
    5 days ago
  1. Ankara “has become Wuhan” say doctors fighting Turkey’s raging coronavirus outbreak
    19 days ago
  2. China ‘ending Mongolian-language education in Inner Mongolia’
    22 days ago
  3. Doctors deny Navalny poisoned, but refuse to let him leave
    1 month ago
  4. Belarus is running out of cash
    27 days ago
  5. STOLYPIN: Whatever is happening to Putin?
    8 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss