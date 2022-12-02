LNG in Europe: ready or not?

LNG in Europe: ready or not?
Europe is trying to wean itself off Russian gas. That means it is importing more LNG. / bne IntelliNews
By Martin Armstrong for Statista December 2, 2022

With the reliable supply of Russian gas to Europe a thing of the past since the eruption of war in Ukraine, many European countries have been scrambling to find alternative sources of energy. Although the EU has agreed a plan to reduce natural gas consumption this winter by 15% compared to the past five-year average, gas is not going to be abandoned as a source of energy any time soon, Statista reports.

One of Europe's answers to the crisis is the increase of liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports. Circumventing the use of pipelines from the east, LNG terminals open up a wider variety of potential suppliers. One of the main benefactors of this shift so far has been United States. In the first half of 2022, the US became the world's largest LNG supplier, with 71% of its exports going to the EU and the UK.

Germany, for example, which had developed a significant dependency on gas deliveries from Russia, has announced the construction of four LNG import terminals since the start of the war. As this infographic using Gas Infrastructure Europe data shows, though, these will be the first terminals in the country. Where will the gas come from? In large part, Qatar. The state-owned Qatar Energy announced at the end of November that a deal had been struck with German firms, representing a 15-year deal to buy 2mn tonnes of liquid gas. Deliveries will start from 2026, with the gas being sold by Qatar to the US company ConocoPhillips, before delivery to one of Germany's by-then-constructed terminals.

While this may serve as a medium-term solution, the use of LNG is controversial. The German Federal Environment Agency claims that increased use of LNG, especially compared to gas transported via pipeline, cannot be justified from a climate policy and energy efficiency perspective. Nevertheless, the agency states that an expansion of LNG infrastructure over the course of the transition to cleaner energy could contribute to improved supply security as well as more competition.

 

Infographic: LNG in Europe: Ready or Not? | Statista You will find more infographics at Statista

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Putin tells Scholz Russian strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure inevitable, rejects Biden’s call for talks

bneGREEN: Energy efficiency investment turns the corner in 2022, but more is needed

ING: Europe faces stiff competition for natural gas

Data

Hungary’s GDP growth slows to 4.0% in Q3

Adjusted for seasonal and calendar year effects, GDP grew 4.1% y/y, but fell 0.4% from the previous quarter.

Poll shows only one in five Moldovans happy with their government

Poll reveals Moldovans' unhappiness amid rampant inflation and economic hardship brought on by the war in Ukraine.

Montenegro’s tourist arrivals almost double y/y in October

Data shows rebound, but figures were below expectations as sharply rising prices kept some tourists away.

Russia’s GDP at 4.4% decline in October, construction and agro stick out

Russia’s manufacturing PMI improves at sharpest pace in more than five years

Russian manufacturing firms recorded their fastest improvement in almost six years as the S&P Global Russia Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index™ (PMI) posted 53.2 in November, up from 50.7 in October – the fastest expansion since 2017.

Hungary’s GDP growth slows to 4.0% in Q3
1 day ago
Poll shows only one in five Moldovans happy with their government
1 day ago
Montenegro’s tourist arrivals almost double y/y in October
1 day ago
Russia’s GDP at 4.4% decline in October, construction and agro stick out
1 day ago
Russia’s manufacturing PMI improves at sharpest pace in more than five years
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Moldovan president calls for all Russian troops to leave the country
    2 months ago
  2. Pashinyan refuses to sign CSTO declaration after bloc's failure to help Armenia
    8 days ago
  3. Gazprom unveils its biggest investment programme in eight years as it begins to reorientate to the east
    9 days ago
  4. The sudden death of Belarus’ foreign minister
    5 days ago
  5. Schengen decision looms for Bulgaria, Romania and Croatia
    10 days ago
  1. The war’s price tag for Russia will be high
    1 month ago
  2. Ukraine's 63rd Brigade gears up for Kherson push
    1 month ago
  3. Moldovan president calls for all Russian troops to leave the country
    2 months ago
  4. Schengen decision looms for Bulgaria, Romania and Croatia
    10 days ago
  5. LONG READ: Can Europe keep the lights on this winter?
    2 months ago

Reports

Dismiss