Looters rule streets in Turkey’s earthquake-shattered southeast
Screenshot of Turkish TV news report on looting in earthquake-hit streets. / video still
By bne IntelIiNews February 9, 2023

There is widespread looting across Turkey's earthquake-hit southeast, according to local media reports.

Video: Looters in Hatay.

Separately, Deniz Yavuzyilmaz, an MP of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), stated on February 9 that violent events were being observed across the region.

One incident involved a man putting a gun to a rescue worker’s head to force him to work on clearing debris of a particular building, Yavuzyilmaz said.

