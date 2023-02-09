Looters rule streets in Turkey’s earthquake-shattered southeast

There is widespread looting across Turkey's earthquake-hit southeast, according to local media reports.
Video: Looters in Hatay.
Separately, Deniz Yavuzyilmaz, an MP of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), stated on February 9 that violent events were being observed across the region.
One incident involved a man putting a gun to a rescue worker’s head to force him to work on clearing debris of a particular building, Yavuzyilmaz said.
