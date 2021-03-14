Mail.Ru pursues gaming expansion on US market

Mail.Ru pursues gaming expansion on US market
Mail.Ru pursues gaming expansion on US market
By East West Digital News in Moscow March 14, 2021

Earlier this month My.Games, a branch of LSE-listed Mail.ru Group, and its associated investment vehicle MGCV, announced “a strategic agreement” with Pizza Club Games, reports East-West Digital News (EWDN).

MGVC is investing $1.5mn in this US-based studio launched a year ago, along with “comprehensive support in scaling the business, including marketing, game design, employee recruitment and product analytics.”

The studio expects to increase its staff and “receive invaluable marketing support from one of the leading mobile game/hyper-casual publishers,” as stated in My.Games’ press release.

“At a certain stage in the development of the studio, we faced a challenging task to find an investor with deep expertise in the mobile games industry who could help us scale the project,” said Pizza Club Games co-founder and CEO Daniel Hunnicutt. 

The entrepreneur sees in MGVC “professionals who understand not only product specifics and the market, but also the needs of the studio in terms of the resources necessary for further successful growth.”

Raid Boss, the studio’s first project, is touted as “a unique project in the hero collection RPG genre, combining character management with tactical real-time battles.” Currently in early access on Android, it will also be available for iOS “in the near future”, while new game mechanics, such as multiplayer and PvP components, will be developed. 

Gaming buying spree 

This is not the first time Mail.ru Group has demonstrated its appetite for gaming companies. Since September last year My.Games and MGVC have acquired stakes in Belarusian Mamboo Games as well as Russian Deus Craft and Reaction Games. 

They also teamed up with Finland’s Aii Corporation to invest in Hypemasters, a studio founded by a Russian team but headquartered in the US.

Nikita Matsokin, executive producer of MGVC, presented the latest deal with Pizza Club Games as “another step in expanding MY.GAMES’ presence in the US market.”

Gaming accounts for nearly half of Mail.ru Group’s revenue. This activity generated some $472mn in 2019 and probably even more in 2020 as a result of the traction of online games during the pandemic. A part of the $600mn raised in October 2020 by the group in GDRs and bonds is dedicated to support acquisitions in this field, reported The Bell.

According to unconfirmed media reports, Mail.ru Group is considering introducing its gaming business on a US stock exchange. 

 

-

This article first appeared in East-West Digital News, a partner of bne IntelliNews

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Russian start-up receives oligarch money injection to gamify medical practice

Russian-founded micropodcasting startup receives funding from Peter Thiel and other prominent founders

Russian IT companies go into fintech: Forbes

Tech

Russian start-up receives oligarch money injection to gamify medical practice

DocClub, a Moscow-based start-up that aims to “help doctors become the best practising specialists in Russia,” has received $600,000 from Winter Capital in exchange for a 20% stake.

Russian-founded micropodcasting startup receives funding from Peter Thiel and other prominent founders

A bevy of prominent business angels have backed Voices, a Russian-founded micro-podcasting start-up based in California. Two million US dollars were contributed by a number of prominent investors.

Russian IT companies go into fintech: Forbes

Russian tech giants Yandex, Mail.ru Group, Ozon and Wildberries are developing their own fintech services in an expansion that could put them in stiff competition with the country’s leading banking institutions.

Russian e-commerce leader Wildberries launches in France, Italy and Spain

Wildberries is a rare example of a Russian online retailer selling outside Russian-speaking countries.

Russian direct sales giant Faberlic acquires Sports.ru to develop vertical communities

An investment fund controlled by Alexey Nechaev, the founder of Russian direct sales leader Faberlic, has acquired Sports.ru with affiliated blogging and marketing assets.

Russian start-up receives oligarch money injection to gamify medical practice
1 hour ago
Russian-founded micropodcasting startup receives funding from Peter Thiel and other prominent founders
2 hours ago
Russian IT companies go into fintech: Forbes
2 days ago
Russian e-commerce leader Wildberries launches in France, Italy and Spain
3 days ago
Russian direct sales giant Faberlic acquires Sports.ru to develop vertical communities
4 days ago

Most Read

  1. Lufthansa to launch a first class "Corona Lounge" in Moscow to immunise rich Germans
    17 days ago
  2. “Lukashenko Gold Mine” investigation exposing Belarus president’s riches scores 2mn views in 24 hours
    4 days ago
  3. Renaissance chief economist expects another Turkish lira crash within two years
    6 days ago
  4. Iran ‘quietly’ resumes oil trade with China, India
    6 days ago
  5. Germany calls for greater co-operation with Russia in a controversial paper ahead of EU ministers' meeting
    6 days ago
  1. Lufthansa to launch a first class "Corona Lounge" in Moscow to immunise rich Germans
    17 days ago
  2. Romania to ban Chinese companies from big infrastructure projects
    10 days ago
  3. Serbia to become vaccine production hub for the Western Balkans
    25 days ago
  4. Slovak government under fire as COVID-19 death rate surges to worst in the world
    24 days ago
  5. Message service Telegram hopes to raise $1bn with a convertible bond private placement
    24 days ago

Reports

Dismiss