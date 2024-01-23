M&A grew in Romania in 2023, bucking global downward trend

M&A grew in Romania in 2023, bucking global downward trend
Ahold Delhaize's acquisition of Profi Rom Food from private equity fund Mid Europa Partners for $1.4bn was the largest M&A deal in Romania in 2023. / Profi
By bne IntelliNews January 23, 2024

Romania’s mergers and acquisitions (M&A) market increased by 6.1% y/y in value terms to $7.1bn, while the number of deals decreased by 6.2% y/y to 241 deals, according to estimates published by consultancy firm EY. Two large deals accounted for 38% of the total market.

Globally, the market remained on a downward path and hit a new minimum for the past decade, driven by the still high financing cost.

The acquisition of Profi Rom Food by Ahold Delhaize, a significant player in the global food retail market, from the private equity fund Mid Europa Partners for the sum of $1.4bn was the largest M&A deal in Romania last year

It was closely followed by the acquisition of Enel Romania by the Greek energy group Public Power Corporation, for $1.3bn

The acquisition of Alpha Bank Romania by Unicredit for $319mn was the third-largest deal. Mitiska REIM sold 25 commercial parks to M Core Property HQ for $236mn, one of the largest transactions ever recorded in the local commercial real estate sector. Grupo Bimbo, a food company from Mexico, acquired Vel Pitar for $210mn.

Strategic investors kept their dominant role in the Romanian M&A market, accounting for 88% of deal volume (number of deals) in 2023.

Domestic deals saw a marginal increase in number to 119 (compared to 116 in 2022), while the volume of transactions carried out by foreign investors (inbound) decreased by 13.9% year-on-year, to a total of 105.

Although the number of outbound transactions decreased to 11, compared to 14 in 2022, it remains strong from a historical perspective and reflects the increased appetite of Romanian investors to carry out cross-border transactions.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

OUTLOOK 2024 SE Europe

Romania’s employment up 4.2% over past three years, GDP surges three times faster

New wave of online climate denial on the rise

Data

Poland’s industrial production deepens retreat in December

Poland’s industrial production declined 3.9% year on year in constant prices in December, after a revised increase of 0.3% y/y the preceding month.

Poland’s retail sales post surprise fall in December

Polish retail sales slid 2.3% year on year at constant prices in December, after easing 0.3% y/y the preceding month.

Romania’s employment up 4.2% over past three years, GDP surges three times faster

IT and hospitality sectors added the largest number of employees in the last three years.

Moldova’s industrial recovery proves to be short-lived

The industrial output index contracted by 6.1% y/y in November, after it posted encouraging growth rates in September and October.

Polish producer prices deepen decline once again in December

Poland's producer price index (PPI) declined 6.4% year on year in December (chart), following a revised fall of 5.1% y/y the preceding month.

Poland’s industrial production deepens retreat in December
1 day ago
Poland’s retail sales post surprise fall in December
1 day ago
Romania’s employment up 4.2% over past three years, GDP surges three times faster
2 days ago
Moldova’s industrial recovery proves to be short-lived
2 days ago
Polish producer prices deepen decline once again in December
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Iranian-backed militants fired ballistic missiles for the first time in two years at a US base in Iraq
    2 days ago
  2. Iran vows revenge after Israeli attack on Damascus
    3 days ago
  3. STOLYPIN: No, World War III is not on the horizon
    3 days ago
  4. Who was Peshraw Dizayee, the Kurdish businessman killed in the IRGC strikes?
    7 days ago
  5. Russia and China maintain grip on Kazakhstan’s uranium supply amid US and EU high reliance on it
    4 days ago
  1. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    5 months ago
  2. Top Ukrainian politician Oleksiy Arestovych gives seventh confirmation of Russia-Ukraine peace deal agreed in March 2022
    1 month ago
  3. Serbian opposition leader brutally beaten by secret services
    18 days ago
  4. Russian spring offensive could lead to war with Nato, according to German defence scenario
    8 days ago
  5. US warns Kyiv it will stop delivering badly needed Patriot missiles to Ukraine soon
    15 days ago

Reports

Dismiss