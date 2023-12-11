Masdar advances 10GW Africa energy transition growth plan

UAE-based Masdar is advancing a 10-GW growth plan across six Sub-Saharan African nations. The announcements were made during COP28, in Dubai in the UAE.

These agreements support the development of clean energy portfolios across several markets in Africa, helping to unlock that potential and deliver improved levels of energy security to their populations.

According to Masdar, Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week and McKinsey & Company, Africa has a theoretical potential clean energy capacity of 850 terawatts in solar and wind alone and could capture as much as 10% of the global green hydrogen market.

Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, CEO of Masdar, said: "Masdar's growth plans will help unlock Africa's clean energy potential and further advance its energy transition. This follows Masdar's landmark commitment to mobilise $10bn in finance and 10GW of capacity for clean energy in Africa by the year 2030. As the largest pure-play renewable energy company on the continent, we are proud of our long-term partnerships.”

Masdar and Angola's Ministry of Energy and Water signed a concession agreement for the first 150MWac solar PV project in Quipungo under Phase I of the 2GW renewable energy collaboration between the governments of the UAE and the Republic of Angola. It is the first renewable energy project under the strategic G2G collaboration between the two countries

Ugandan Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja announced at COP28 that Masdar and the East African country's Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development had signed a roadmap agreement for the implementation of a 150MW Solar PV project under Phase I of a 1GW collaboration between the two nations.

For the Republic of Congo – MW Energy, a Masdar subsidiary, Africa50 and the Ministry of Energy & Hydraulics of the Republic of Congo signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop 500MW of renewable energy capacity in the country.

During the Green Industrialisation Initiative convened at COP28, Kenya President William Ruto announced that Geothermal Development Company of Kenya and Pertamina Geothermal Energy (PGE) of Indonesia, are to collaborate on geothermal energy development in Kenya.

Mozambique – Infinity Power, a Masdar Infinity company, the largest pure-play renewable energy company in Africa, has announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Mozambique's Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources. This agreement aims to explore potential opportunities for up to 1GW of renewable projects in Mozambique.

The projects initiated through this cooperation have the potential to provide Mozambique with enough energy to power 400,000 households and will offset 3.8 million tonnes of carbon emissions, over its 20-year life cycle. In parallel, Masdar and Infinity are exploring a collaboration with Africa50, through their JV Infinity Power, on floating solar photovoltaic (PV) projects in Mozambique.

And in Zambia, Masdar, ZESCO and International Resource Holdings, an affiliate of International Holding Company, will collaborate in the local market through the decarbonisation of mining operations. Masdar will look to supply green electricity from renewable energy projects to power IRH mines.