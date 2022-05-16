McDonald’s to continue operating in Russia under new name – RBK

McDonald’s to continue operating in Russia under new name – RBK
McDonald's is reportedly hoping to open the new restaurants as early as June.
By bne intellinews May 16, 2022

Fast food chain McDonald’s is selling its Russian assets, but plans to continue operating in the country under a new brand, according to Russian business newspaper RBC.

RBK cites a source from the company saying that “All McDonald’s assets are being sold, but all employees are being kept on. There will be a new brand, a new chain of fast-food establishments which will be opened in the same places where McDonald’s used to work. We hope that the first restaurants will be opened in June.”

After an initial exodus from Russia following the invasion of Ukraine, some western companies are now eyeing options for re-entering the Russian market. All are under significant pressure to stay out of Russia, especially from western consumers.

The Russian government has sought to paint sanctions and corporate self-sanctioning as a minor obstacle. Officials have vowed to provide domestic alternatives to all popular western brands leaving the country, and there is a drive to encourage businesses to undertake import substitution and support Russian manufacturers.

News

UK sanctions Putin’s family and “girlfriend” former gymnast Kabaeva

The UK has added Russia’s President Vladimir Putin's ex-wife, cousins and alleged “girlfriend” Alina Kabaeva to the sanctions for Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine, according to the announcement of Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on May 13.

Moscow plans to re-launch Moskvitch brand with Renault’s nationalised assets

French carmaker Renault will sell its 68% stake in Russia's biggest car manufacturer to the Russian government. Russian officials hail the acquisition as a way of protecting jobs, and plan to revive Soviet brand "Moskvitch" at the facility.

President says Serbia suffering from refusal to join sanctions on Russia

Serbia is missing out on investments because of its stance, President Aleksandar Vucic says, but stands by decision not to join sanctions on its old ally.

Profits of Romanian gas, nuclear companies surge on high energy prices

Two state-controlled energy companies in Romania — Romgaz and Nuclearelectrica — boasted record profits in the first quarter of this year helped by the high natural gas and electricity prices.

Separatist Transnistria expects 20% economic contraction this year

Moldovan officials believe leaders in Transnistria don't want to become involved in the Ukraine war that would further devastate the region's economy, despite a strong pro-war faction.

UK sanctions Putin’s family and “girlfriend” former gymnast Kabaeva
13 hours ago
Moscow plans to re-launch Moskvitch brand with Renault’s nationalised assets
15 hours ago
President says Serbia suffering from refusal to join sanctions on Russia
23 hours ago
Profits of Romanian gas, nuclear companies surge on high energy prices
23 hours ago
Separatist Transnistria expects 20% economic contraction this year
23 hours ago

Reports

