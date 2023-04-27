MEPs say Serbia must align with EU sanctions against Moscow to progress on EU path

The European Parliament’s Committee on Foreign Affairs adopted a report on Serbia on April 26, stating that negotiations on Serbia's membership in the EU can only continue if the country joins the sanctions imposed on Russia.

The annual report was drafted by European Parliament’s rapporteur for Serbia Vladimir Bilcik, who said that Serbia's harmonisation with the EU's foreign policy, the continuation of internal reforms, especially in the area of judicial independence and media freedom, and the continuation of the dialogue with Pristina are crucial for the country's accession process.

Bilcik announced in a tweet that his report on Serbia was adopted by 43 votes in favour, six against and five abstentions.

“The plenary debate on Serbia will take place on May 9 in Strasbourg and the final vote on May 10,” he said.

Bilcik also pointed out that Serbia is the only country in the Western Balkans that has not aligned with the EU's policy towards Russia's aggression against Ukraine. If it aligns, Serbia could significantly advance its accession process.

"Membership negotiations can only continue if Serbia complies with the sanctions imposed on Russia and makes progress in reforms related to EU accession," the report stated, according to broadcaster RTS.

The report also gives "full support to the dialogue with Pristina and the European mediator Miroslav Lajcak" and calls on both parties to reach a legally binding agreement on the normalisation of relations, based on the "principle of mutual recognition".

The MEPs demanded the full implementation of earlier agreements, including the establishment of the Association Serbian Municipalities, condemning "all actions that threaten stability".

The report also highlights Serbia's continuously low compliance with EU foreign policy, stating that in 2021, Serbia was compliant in 64% of cases, and in 2022 only 45%.