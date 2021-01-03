Metro outsources IT divisions including METRO Systems Romania to India’s Wipro

Metro outsources IT divisions including METRO Systems Romania to India’s Wipro
By bne IntelliNews January 3, 2021

Global information technology, consulting and business process services company Wipro Limited has agreed to take over IT units from the German retailer Metro, namely Metronom in Germany and Metro Systems Romania.

The deal, one of the biggest under the new CEO Thierry Delaporte, will see more than 1,300 employees across Germany, Romania and India transferred to Wipro, the Bengaluru-based, NYSE-listed company announced in a statement.

Metro Systems Romania alone has about 800 employees, according to Profit.ro. As a result of the deal, Metro’s Romanian employees will transfer to Wipro, “gaining new opportunities to advance their careers, access innovation, work with leading digital technologies and adopt new ways of working that enable agility, speed and scale in engineering,” the company said. 

Meanwhile, within Metro Digital, Metro AG’s new IT unit, certain digital wholesale solutions, such as the M|Companion customer app, will be developed. 

“We are at a stage where we want to focus on the activities that are going to give us the strongest possible competitive advantage and to do that, we need to be confident in the digital infrastructure that underpins our growth. Partnering with Wipro allows us to simplify and streamline out IT landscape,” said Timo Salzseider, CIO of Metro AG and CEO of Metro Digital. 

The estimated deal value for the duration of the first five years is approximately $700mn, according to Wipro’s statement. With the intention to extend up to four additional years, the potential spend is up to $1bn. 

Under the arrangement, Wipro will deliver a complete technology, engineering and solutions transformation programme for Metro. The programme will encompass “cloud, data centre services, workplace and network services, along with application development and operations to provide an integrated, flexible and robust digital infrastructure to help drive Metro’s transformation agenda,” according to the statement. Wipro also plans to set up a digital innovation hub in Dusseldorf to support Metro and other clients in the region. 

Strategy consultancy EY-Parthenon supported the deal. Baker McKenzie advised Metro on the transaction.,

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Russian government to sell First Channel TV broadcaster, but will keep golden share

Romanian software provider Tremend gets €25mn contracts from EU institutions

Silversmith Capital Partners leads $60mn funding round for Croatia’s Microblink

Tech

Romanian software provider Tremend gets €25mn contracts from EU institutions

Tremend is now involved in ten major projects in areas such as education, public governance and communication with citizens.

Silversmith Capital Partners leads $60mn funding round for Croatia’s Microblink

Zagreb-based AI-powered computer vision software company raises funds for the first time after already gaining customers in 70 countries worldwide.

Recruitment in IT sector rebounds in Estonia

Hiring in the Estonian IT sector has picked up steam again in the last few months after a quiet summer, according to Tallinn-based CRM platform Pipedrive.

Russian e-commerce leader Wildberries launches in Israel

Only few Russian online retailers sell outside their home market and neighbouring Russian-speaking countries. One of them is market leader Wildberries, which has just started sales in Israel

Online education platform gets huge funding boost from Mail.Ru, RDIF and Russia-China Investment Fund

Uchi Group, the publisher of Russia’s leading online education platform for school pupils, has agreed an investment of at least 3.75bn rubles ($50mn at the current exchange rate) from Mail.Ru

Romanian software provider Tremend gets €25mn contracts from EU institutions
17 days ago
Silversmith Capital Partners leads $60mn funding round for Croatia’s Microblink
18 days ago
Recruitment in IT sector rebounds in Estonia
18 days ago
Russian e-commerce leader Wildberries launches in Israel
19 days ago
Online education platform gets huge funding boost from Mail.Ru, RDIF and Russia-China Investment Fund
19 days ago

Most Read

  1. The Insider: Kremlin creating pro-Russia party in Belarus.
    7 days ago
  2. Russian petrochemical giant Sibur closes $11bn joint venture deal to build Amur Gas Chemical plant with China’s Sinopec
    6 days ago
  3. Russia reserves gain $28bn in 2020 to reach $583bn as of November, but make-up has changed radically
    20 hours ago
  4. Biochemist who fled Hungary in 1985 slated for Nobel Prize nomination for work on COVID vaccine
    21 days ago
  5. China remains Russia's biggest trade partner, trade volumes with Belarus, Ukraine down, with UK up
    1 day ago
  1. Russian internet guru Pavel Durov cancels the TON blockchain project
    7 months ago
  2. Azerbaijan’s Aliyev calls on Armenia, Russia, Turkey and Iran to assist in creating Nakhchivan land corridor
    1 month ago
  3. ING: Russia de-dollarising
    27 days ago
  4. New COVID-19 restrictions imminent in Lithuania as medics forced to choose who gets a chance at recovery
    23 days ago
  5. Turkey hits Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and TikTok with second round of fines
    30 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss