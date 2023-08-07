Moldova’s cherry exports to EU surge 12.5 times in 2023

In 2023 so far, Moldova has exported 2,600 tonnes of cherries to the European Union, a 12.5-fold increase from 208 tonnes in 2022, according to data quoted by Deschide

Moldova’s producers exported over 16,000 tonnes of cherries, worth over $22mn in 2023. The harvest season of Moldovan cherries marked a significant increase in the country’s exports to the European Union.

This year, Moldovan cherries were delivered for the first time to several countries of the European Union, such as Spain, Italy, Belgium and the Netherlands. 163 tonnes were exported to Great Britain.

Experts believe that 2023 can be considered favourable for producers who wanted to access new markets for cherries. This situation is due to the lower production in key competitors such as Greece, Spain and Italy. Moldovan producers thus had the opportunity to meet the demand for cherries on the EU market.

“I had my first experience of fruit delivery to the EU market. We ended the season with good results and lessons learned. We understand that in order to be competitive on the EU market it is important to sort cherries before delivery. We do not have this infrastructure, but next year we will look for a partner who has a cherry sorting line, in order to be able to cope with export requirements," said Vera Ciobanu, the manager of a Moldovan enterprise that produces cherries on an area of about 11 ha, told Deschide.