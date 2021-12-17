Moldova’s foreign trade gap widens by 26% in 12 months to October

Moldova’s foreign trade gap widens by 26% in 12 months to October
By bne IntelliNews December 17, 2021

Moldova’s foreign trade gap in the 12-month period to October 2021 has widened by 26.4% y/y and by 19.2% compared to the 12-month period to October 2019, to €3.24bn (nearly 30% of GDP), according to calculations based on the data released by the statistics bureau BNS.

Exports increased by 12.4% y/y and contracted by 0.4% compared to the pre-crisis 12-month period to October 2019. In absolute terms, Moldova’s exports were €2.46bn in the 12-month period to October 2021.

Exports to the European Union rose slower than the average, by 4.6% y/y, but they still account for nearly two-thirds of total: 62.5%, or €1.53bn.

Imports rose faster, by 19% y/y and 9.9% compared to the pre-crisis period. In absolute terms, the imports in the most recent 12-month period to October 2021 were €5.71bn.

Related Content

Moldova’s GDP up 8.3% y/y in Q3

DEATH OF THE USSR: Remembering Moldova's children of the Gulag

Gas price hike sends Moldova’s inflation up to 12.4% in November

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Moldova’s GDP up 8.3% y/y in Q3

DEATH OF THE USSR: Remembering Moldova's children of the Gulag

Gas price hike sends Moldova’s inflation up to 12.4% in November

Data

Russia's CBR hikes key rate to 8.5%, as inflation trends at double the target

The Central Bank of Russia (CBR) has resolved to hike the key refinancing interest rate by an aggressive step of 100 basis points (bp) from 7.5% to 8.5% at the last policy board meeting of 2021 on December 17.

Moldova’s GDP up 8.3% y/y in Q3

Economic growth in Q3 was mainly influenced by the strong performance of the agriculture sector.

Poland’s inflation climbs 1pp to 7.8% y/y in November

Surging consumer prices have so far pushed the National Bank of Poland to raise interest rates three times.

Montenegro’s economy posts strong 25.8% y/y growth in 3Q21

Montenegro's economy is now recovering from the deepest contraction across emerging Europe last year.

Bulgaria prepares to freeze utility prices as inflation reaches 10-year high

Bulgaria’s consumer prices increased by 7.3% y/y in November, accelerating from 6% a month earlier.

Russia's CBR hikes key rate to 8.5%, as inflation trends at double the target
2 hours ago
Moldova’s GDP up 8.3% y/y in Q3
1 day ago
Poland’s inflation climbs 1pp to 7.8% y/y in November
1 day ago
Montenegro’s economy posts strong 25.8% y/y growth in 3Q21
1 day ago
Bulgaria prepares to freeze utility prices as inflation reaches 10-year high
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Academic close to Erdogan says Turkey should prepare for state of emergency due to economic crisis
    1 day ago
  2. Russia issues a five-point list of demands
    4 days ago
  3. North Macedonia a critical part of Instadose’s plans to become world’s largest medical cannabis supplier
    6 days ago
  4. DEATH OF THE SOVIET UNION: Widespread nostalgia but no going back
    7 days ago
  5. Dollarisation in Turkey surpasses record set during country’s 2001 economic crisis
    7 days ago
  1. LONG READ: Russia looks poised to invade Ukraine, but what would an invasion actually look like?
    23 days ago
  2. Tehran City Council renames streets in dig at Azerbaijan
    22 days ago
  3. COMMENT: Talk of war increases long-standing tensions between Russia, Ukraine, Belarus and Nato
    1 month ago
  4. COMMENT: US expats homeless in Russia
    10 days ago
  5. Ready for war at any time in southern Armenia
    20 days ago

Reports

Dismiss